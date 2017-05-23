Donald Trump says Palestinians and Israelis are 'ready for peace'

Donald Trump has declared that both sides of the Arab-Israeli conflict are ready to “reach for peace”, but has warned that such a historic undertaking will not be easy.

“I had a meeting this morning with [President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud] Abbas and can tell you that the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace,” Mr Trump said in Jerusalem, before turning to gesture towards Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel.

“In my meeting with my very good friend Benjamin, I can tell you also, that he is reaching for peace. He wants peace,” the US President said.

In pictures: President Donald Trump on tour







30 show all In pictures: President Donald Trump on tour

























































1/30 20 May 2017 US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud arriving for a reception ahead of a banquet at Murabba Palace in Riyadh Getty Images

2/30 20 May 2017 US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud being welcomed at Murabba Palace in Riyadh Getty Images

3/30 20 May 2017 US President Donald J. Trump with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a welcome ceremony with traditional sword dancers at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia EPA

4/30 20 May 2017 King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with US President Donald J. Trump and wife Melania during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia EPA

5/30 20 May 2017 US President Donald Trump adjusts the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal, after it was bestowed upon him by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

6/30 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

7/30 Palestinians print posters depicting US President Donald Trump in preparations for his planned visit, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, before delivering his remarks to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

9/30 US President Donald Trump looks on as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef exchange a memorandum of understanding Reuters

10/30 First Lady Melania Trump shares a laugh with a child during a visit to the American International School in the Saudi capital Riyadh Getty Images

11/30 US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa AP

12/30 Israeli soldiers rest during preparations ahead of President Trump's landing in Tel Aviv, Israel Getty Images

13/30 First Lady Melania Trump makes her way to board Air Force One in Riyadh as she heads with her husband the US President to Israel Getty Images

14/30 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for Israel, the next stop in Trump's international tour, at King Khalid International Airport AP

15/30 Israeli soldiers wait for the arrival ceremony of US President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel AP

16/30 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel Reuters

17/30 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One on arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport AP

18/30 US President Donald J. Trump and his wife, US First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, in Lod outside Tel Aviv, Israel EPA

19/30 US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sit during welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv AP

20/30 US First Lady Melania Trump chats wife Sara Netanyahu as US President Donald Trump chats to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a welcoming ceremony to welcome Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Reuters

21/30 US President Donald Trump delivers a speech upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv Getty Images

22/30 US President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference with Israel's President at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Getty Images

23/30 US President Donald Trump watches as First Lady Melania Trump signs the guest book at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Getty Images

24/30 US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump in Jerusalem's Old City Reuters

25/30 US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalems Old City Getty Images

26/30 US President Donald Trump stands next to Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz at the plaza in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City Reuters

27/30 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner leave notes at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Reuters

28/30 US First Lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City EPA

29/30 Ivanka Trump, assistant and daughter of US President Donald J. Trump, touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City EPA

30/30 President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall AP

“Making peace, however, will not be easy. We all know that. Both sides will face tough decisions. But with determination, compromise, and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal.”

Mr Trump’s comments came after a flying visit to Israel and the West Bank.

In his public remarks during the trip Mr Trump strenuously avoided mentioning any of the long-standing issues which have proved stumbling blocks to lasting peace over the years, such as Israeli settlements in the West Bank, or the likelihood of a two-state solution.

He also neglected to offer any insight into how US policy would revive the long-dormant peace process.

Both Mr Netanyahu and Mr Abbas, however, lavished praise on Mr Trump during his short visit.

Trump brands terrorists ‘evil losers’ after Manchester attack

The Israeli leader said the new President’s election offered more hope of a lasting peace deal “than I’ve seen in my lifetime”, while his Palestinian counterpart also said meetings with Mr Trump were cause for “optimism”.

Mr Trump’s visit was less enthusiastically welcomed by sections of Palestinian society. Protests against supposed American support of the Israeli occupation were organised across the West Bank and Gaza, and one Palestinian faction called for a “day of rage” during the US delegation’s trip, leading Israel to deploy an extra 10,000 security forces on its streets.

Air Force One touched down in Tel Aviv on Monday, straight after talks with Muslim world leaders in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh which Mr Trump said gave him fresh “reason for hope” in tackling extremism and violence in the region.

The US President visited the holiest site Jews can pray at – the Western Wall – and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem before meeting Reuven Rivlin, the Israeli President.

Donald Trump's first 100 days: in cartoons







33 show all Donald Trump's first 100 days: in cartoons































































1/33 Donald Trump's first 100 days in office were marred by a string of scandals, many of which caught the eye of the Independent's cartoonists

2/33 Trump's first 100 days have seen him aggressively ramp up tensions with his nuclear rivals in North Korea

3/33 Mr Trump has warned of a "major, major conflict" with the pariah nation lead by Kim Jong Un

4/33 Mr Trump dropped the "mother of all bombs" on alleged ISIS-linked militants in Afghanistan, amid an escalation of US military intervention around the globe

5/33 Mr Trump has been accused of falling short of the standards set by his predecessors in the Oval Office, including Franklin D Roosevelt

6/33 The tycoon's ascension to the White House came at a time when the balance of power is shifting away from Western nations like those in the G7 group

7/33 Western politicians, including the British Conservative party, have been accused of falling in line behind Mr Trump's proposals

8/33 Brexit is seen to have weakened Britain, reducing still further any political will to resist American leadership

9/33 Mr Trump's leadership has been marked by sudden and unexpected shifts in global policy

10/33 Trump's controversial missile strike on Syria, which killed several citizens, was seen by some analysts as an attempt to distract from his policy elsewhere

11/33 The President has also spent a large majority of his weekends golfing, rather than attending to matters of state

12/33 Though free of gaffes, a visit from Chinese president Xi Jinping spotlighted trade tensions between the two states

13/33 One major and unexpected setback came when Mr Trump's Healthcare Bill was struck down by members of his own party

14/33 Mr Trump has been a figure of fun in the media, with his approval at record lows

15/33 A string of revelations about Mr Trump's financial indiscretions did not mar his surge to the White House

16/33 Outgoing President Barack Obama was accused of wiretapping Trump Tower by his successor in America's highest office

17/33 The alleged involvement of Russian intelligence operatives in securing Mr Trump the presidency prompted harsh criticism

18/33 The explosive resignation of Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied about his links to the Russian ambassador, was just one scandal to hit the President

19/33 Many scandals, such as the accusation Barack Obama was implicated in phone-hacking, first broke on Mr Trump's Twitter feed

20/33 Donald Trump's election provoked mass protests in the UK, with millions signing a petition to ban him from the country

21/33 Donald Trump cited a non-existent terror attack in Sweden during a campaign rally

22/33 Donald Trump stands accused of stoking regional tensions in Eastern Asia

23/33 North Korea has launched a number of failed nuclear tests since Mr Trump took power

24/33 Theresa May formally rejected the petition calling for Mr Trump to be banned from the UK

25/33 When Mr Trump's initial so-called Muslim ban was struck down by a federal justice, the President mocked the 69-year-old as a "ridiculous", "so-called judge"

26/33 A week after his inauguration, Theresa May met with Mr Trump at the White House

27/33 Donald Trump's first days in office were marked by a hasty attempt to follow through on many of his campaign promises, including the so-called Muslim ban

28/33 Donald Trump's decision to ban citizens of many majority-Muslim countries from the US sparked mass protests

29/33 Revelations about Donald Trump's sexual improprieties were not enough to keep him from being elected President

30/33 British PM Theresa May was criticised by many in the press for cosying up to the new President

31/33 One of Mr Trump's top aides, Kelly Anne Conway, was mocked for describing mistruths as "alternative facts"

32/33 British PM Theresa May was quick to demonstrate that her political aims did not hugely differ from Mr Trump's

33/33 Donald Trump's inauguration, on 20 January 2017, sparked protests both at home and abroad

Tuesday brought news of the overnight terror attack at Manchester Arena which left at least 22 people dead, leading Mr Trump to repeat remarks during a media conference with Mr Abbas in Bethlehem he previously made in Riyadh about how “all civilised nations” must unite to “drive out the terrorists and the extremists from our midst”.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the statement has not yet been verified by the UK’s police or security agencies.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said that brokering an Arab-Israeli peace deal is a priority of his administration, describing it as the “toughest deal of all”.

He has notably toned down some of the pro-Israeli rhetoric from his presidential campaign since entering office in January, asking the Israeli government to “hold back” on settlement building and equivocating over his promise to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The holy city is contested by both sides as their capital.

During the trip, White House aides downplayed hopes any significant progress on reviving the long-stalled peace negotiations can be made, describing the President’s first trip to the region as “symbolic”.

The President left Israel at 4pm local time (2pm BST) for the Vatican, where he will meet with Pope Francis before heading to a Nato summit in Brussels and a G7 meeting in Italy.