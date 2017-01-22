The White House has confirmed that Donald Trump's team is in the "beginning stages" of a plan to move the US embassy in Israel from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Mr Trump said repeatedly during the election campaign that he intended to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem, despite warnings the move would violate international law and destroy the peace process.

An Israeli news outlet earlier reported an anonymous source as saying the announcement on America's embassy moving from Tel Aviv would be made on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to speak with Mr Trump by telephone on Sunday evening.

( Getty )

The Palestinians have said that an embassy move would kill any prospect for peace.

Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, imam of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, has previously warned that relocating the embassy would be as good as a “declaration of war”.

Israel views Jerusalem as is its capital, but most of the world considers its final status a matter for peace negotiations.

Mr Trump’s new US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is also a controversial choice as he is considered a supporter of Israeli settlements.

