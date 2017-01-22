The White House will on Monday announce that the US embassy in Israel is to move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to unconfirmed reports by an Israeli news outlet.

Channel 2 cited an anonymous source as saying a member of the Trump administration would announce the highly controversial move on the President’s first full working day in office.

The news channel said they had received no confirmation of the claim and there has been no public statement on the move since Friday's inauguration of the new US President.

Relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem would represent a major break with US policy.

Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he intends to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem, despite warnings the move would violate international law and would destroy the peace process.

More follows....