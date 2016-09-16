A US-led coalition air strike in Syria has killed the Isis minister of information, the Pentagon confirmed.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the attack took place near Raqqa, and killed Wa-il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Dr Wa’il.

In a statement the Pentagon said Wa’il was one of the Islamist militant group’s “most senior leaders”.

The statement said: “He operated as the minister for information for the terror organisation and was a prominent member of its Senior Shura Council [Isis’s leadership group].”

“Wa’il oversaw Isil’s production of terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions.”

He was also a “close associate” of Isis spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adni, who was killed by US-led airstrikes on 30 August, the Pentagon said.

More follows...