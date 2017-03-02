Isis is being driven out of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra for a second time under three months after jihadis retook their former stronghold.

Troops loyal to Bashar al-Assad have reached its famed Roman ruins after days of fierce fighting with jihadis, who have heavily mined and booby trapped the city during their retreat.

Regime forces are being supported by Russian air strikes and militias backed by Iran and Hezbollah, who were part of the original campaign to retake Palmyra in March last year.

Vladimir Putin personally celebrated the victory, appearing via video link at a concert in its grand amphitheatre, but his ally’s focus on Aleppo allowed Isis to sweep back in.

Playing for Palmyra – Russia holds a concert in the ruins

With rebels in eastern Aleppo defeated, Assad’s focus has turned back to the city, which Isis turned from an internationally beloved historical attraction into a theatre for its brutality and destruction of cultural artefacts.

Isis staged mass executions amid Roman ruins in its first and second periods of control, killing publicly killing victims including teachers in the Roman theatre in January.

Syrian government forces have reached the area, posting photos of themselves in sight of Palmyra citadel and at a nearby Qatari-built “palace” online, but have not penetrated the city centre.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “intense bombardment” continued on Isis positions but the majority of militants have already been withdrawn.

“The regime forces and militiamen loyal to them of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities have not been able until the moment to enter the inside of the city because Isis booby-trapped and planted mines in many points inside it,” observers said.

Footage showed helicopter gunships launching air strikes in intense battles on Wednesday, when Isis sent two suicide car bombs into regime lines.

Palmyra recaptured by Syrian government forces







10 show all Palmyra recaptured by Syrian government forces

















1/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Graffiti on the ancient stones reads in Arabic ‘Shooting without the permission of the chief is prohibited’ Getty

2/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Damaged artefacts lay inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra Reuters

3/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Syrian pro-government forces rest by Palmyra Citadel as they take control of the city from the hands of Isis Getty

4/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces The UNESCO world heritage site appears surprisingly intact after its recapture from the militant group Getty

5/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Many had feared the ancient city would be destroyed following its capture by Isis in May Getty

6/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Smoke billows from the Palmyra Citadel as Assad’s forces drive the Jihadist group from the city Getty

7/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Palmyra is one of the ‘most important cultural centers of the world’ Unesco says Getty

8/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces Pro-government forces play football in the streets following the recapture of the city Getty

9/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces The extent of the destruction caused by Isis’ 10 month occupation of the city has yet to be fully realised Getty

10/10 Palmyra recaptured by Syrian pro-government forces The City Council of Palmyra building in ruins Reuters

Propaganda videos sent out by the terrorist group showed militants using a seized tank behind trenches and heavy guns against a column advancing towards the city, also known as Tadmur, from the west.

The group's channels were silent on Palmyra on Thursday, supporting activists' report of a mass retreat.

Isis first captured it in May 2015 but was driven out in March the following year after a high-profile offensive by the Syrian government and Russian forces.

As troops were pulled out of the city to fight in the final stages of the battle of Aleppo in December, jihadis seized the opportunity to overrun weakened defences and gain control once more.

The group has destroyed several ancient monuments in the Unesco World Heritage Site in acts condemned as a war crime by the United Nations, while looting other treasures to sell for profit.

Most recently, Isis has razed the landmark Tetrapylon - a platform with four columns at each corner - and the facade of Palmyra's Roman theatre.

Its retreat from the city comes amid continuing territorial losses in Syria, including the city of al-Bab, and Iraq, where government forces are battling to drive jihadis out of Mosul.