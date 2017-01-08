Four people have been killed and at least 16 injured after a suspected terrorist rammed a truck into a group of people in Jerusalem.

According to local media, the driver accelerated into soldiers exiting a city bus at the popular Armon HaNatziv promenade in south Jerusalem.

The four dead - three women and one man - were in their 20s, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

Unconfirmed reports suggest some victims were trapped under the bus after the incident.

Police confirmed the perpetrator was "neutralised" at the scene.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street".

Israeli security forces work at the scene of the incident (Reuters)

Nir Barkat, the mayor of the city issued a statement calling on residents to “not let terror win”.

According to the Jerusalem Post he said: “To our dismay, there is no limit to the cruelty of the terrorists who are willing to use any means possible to murder Jews and to damage the daily life of Israel’s capital.”

He added: “Those who incite and fan the flames and those who support terror must pay a heavy price. I call on the residents of Jerusalem and the country at large to be alert and, despite this difficult terror attack, to carry on with your daily routines and do not let terror win.”

Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the attacker. A spokesman called the attack a "heroic" act and encouraged other Palestinians to "escalate the resistance".

The soldiers were reportedly on a trip to the capital as part of the army's "cultural Sundays" initiative.

"A group of soldiers was standing with their bags near the bus. I had just let them off. The truck drove into the group of soldiers, ran over them and kept going. The soldiers shot at the driver. He reversed and ran over them again," Moshe Aharon, the driver of the bus told Army Radio, the Times of Israel reports.

The driver of the truck was identified as a resident of the capital's Jabel Mukaber neighbourhood, according to local media.

UPDATE: #Palestinian terror attack: 15 Israelis injured after a truck plowed into them in #Jerusalem - Several seriously injured pic.twitter.com/uYJ9nSBoZy — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 8, 2017

#Jerusalem #terror attack took place not far from Arab neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber in east Talpiot or Armon HaNatziv. — Elliot Jager (@JAGERFILE) January 8, 2017

Arab #terrorist truck attack, #Jerusalem. 3 IDF dead, 1 IDF critical, 6 serious, 15 light. Soldiers from officers course from Gedud Erez. pic.twitter.com/VOqU2T7k2M — Israel News Online (@IsraelNewsOrg) January 8, 2017

