Syria crisis: Secretary of State John Kerry says Russia and US are ‘in a parallel universe’ over ceasefire

The US Secretary of State said he could not reconcile what his Russian counterpart had said with the reality

kerry-lavrov.jpg
Mr Kerry said his counterpart appeared to be in a parallel universe AP

John Kerry’s frustration over the situation in Syria spilled over in public when he accused his Russian counterpart of not telling the truth about a deadly attack on an aid envoy.

On a day it emerged a second medical group had been hit by an airstrike and UN Secretary General Ban ki Moon told the delegates the world was facing a “make or break moment”, Mr Kerry suggested he did not reconcile comments made by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his own understanding of events on the ground.

“I felt a little bit like we’re in a parallel universe here,” said the US Secretary of State, after listing to Mr Lavrov speak.

More follows....

