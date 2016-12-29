The Syrian regime has signed a truce deal with rebels, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin leader also said the ceasefire agreement, to begin from midnight and guaranteed by Russia and Turkey's governments, will be followed by peace talks between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the opposition.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says the truce will include 62,000 rebel fighters across the country.

The Russian military has reportedly set up a hotline with its Turkish counterpart to monitor compliance.

Mr Putin's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also said that President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be invited to the Syrian peace process once he takes office.

If true, and if the truce deal is respected, it could end a six-year civil war that has killed potentially more than 430,000 and forced around 11 million from their homes.

The Syrian military has also said it will down its weapons as part of the nationwide ceasefire from midnight.

