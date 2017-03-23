Israeli-American teen arrested over US Jewish centre bomb threats

An Israeli-American teenager is suspected of calling in bomb threats against Jewish community centres across the United States.

Israeli police on Thursday arrested the 19-year-old who holds citizenship in both Israel and the US. The FBI worked in tandem with Israeli national police over the span of several months.

“Investigating hate crimes is a top priority for the FBI, and we will continue to work to make sure all races and religions feel safe in their communities and in their places of worship,” FBI spokeswoman Samantha Shero told The New York Times.

The Anti-Defamation League has recorded more than 120 bomb threats against Jewish community centres across the US since 9 January, elevating fears of anti-Semitism in the country.

While motivation is unclear, the impact is crystal clear. Calling in bomb threats to Jewish institutions is an #antiSemitic act. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 23, 2017



Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the suspect, who comes from the south of Israel, used “advanced camouflage technologies” to cover his tracks and mask the origin of his calls and other communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues.

He added the suspect sent dozens of threats to public venues, synagogues, and centres in the US, New Zealand and Australia. The suspect also sent threats to Delta Airlines in 2015, forcing one flight to make an emergency landing.

The arrest is separate from the case of a St Louis man who was arrested earlier this month for threatening eight Jewish centres. Authorities said the man was attempting to harass his former girlfriend.

1/15 NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: People participate in an anti-hate rally at a Brooklyn park named in memory of Beastie Boys band member Adam Yauch after it was defaced with swastikas on November 20, 2016 in New York City. On Friday, the park and playground was spray painted with swastikas and the message "Go Trump". Hundreds of people, many with their children, listened to community leaders and Beastie Boys member Adam Horovitz condemn racism and intolerance. Following the election of Donald Trump as president, there has been a surge of incidents of racist activities reported. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also issued a statement commending law enforcement for their work in the joint investigation.

“Today’s arrest in Israel is the culmination of a large-scale investigation spanning multiple continents for hate crimes against Jewish communities across our country,” he said. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate the targeting of any community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs.”