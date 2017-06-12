England have called up five uncapped players for the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, Mason Crane and Craig Overton have been given their first chance in a 16-man squad that sees a number of Test regulars missing.

New England Test captain Joe Root and others will instead take part in a day-night round of County Championship matches which immediately follows the South Africa series at the end of this month.

Moeen Ali, Jake Ball and Ben Stokes will also play for their counties rather than England, as preparation for the first day-night Test in this country against West Indies at Edgbaston in August.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid, yet to play a home Test but vastly improved with the white ball of late, will do likewise and is replaced by Hampshire youngster Crane - while fast bowler Tymal Mills is missing from England's Twenty20 squad because of a back injury.

Crane, 20, may be in line for an international debut on his home ground when the series begins at the Ageas Bowl on June 21, and the same will then be true of Somerset seamer Overton, who will replace Mark Wood after the first match and therefore be in contention when the series moves on to Taunton.

Durham paceman Wood is only available for the first Twenty20 before returning to his county to prepare for the Test, while Jonny Bairstow will move on to Yorkshire before the third and final match.

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales and captain Eoin Morgan are among those available throughout.

Full squad:

EJG Morgan (captain), JM Bairstow (available for first two matches), SW Billings, JC Buttler, MS Crane, TK Curran, LA Dawson, AD Hales, CJ Jordan, LS Livingstone, DJ Malan, C Overton (available for last two matches), LE Plunkett, JJ Roy, DJ Willey, MA Wood (available for first match).