England have suffered a double blow to their seam bowling ranks as James Anderson and Mark Wood were ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a recurrence of recent injuries.

Spearhead Anderson, as expected, was forced to withdraw from the Test squad due to continuing problems with his right shoulder although Wood's omission with ongoing left ankle issues comes as a surprise.

The Durham paceman's place in the squad for the three one-day internationals has been handed to Steven Finn while Jake Ball, already in the ODI line-up, will stay on for the two-Test series that follows.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the news in a statement, saying: "Anderson has been withdrawn from the Test squad due to an ongoing injury to his right shoulder. He requires more time to ensure optimal healing of a stress fracture he sustained during the summer.

"Durham seamer Wood has had a recurrence of left ankle symptoms. Both players will be reviewed by the ECB's medical team on a regular basis and further updates will be provided on their progress in due course.

"Middlesex's Steven Finn is added to the ODI squad. Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball is added to the Test squad and selectors will consider a further replacement for the Test squad at a later date."

Anderson's injury first came to light when he controversially missed the first Test against Pakistan earlier this summer, despite declaring himself fit, and although he went on to feature in the remainder of the series, he has not played since.

The 34-year-old, England's leading Test wicket-taker with 463 scalps in 119 matches, now faces a battle to prove his fitness for the five-Test India series, which starts in November.

Mark Wood is ruled out with an ankle injury (Getty)

Anderson, who was rested for England's last tour of Bangladesh six years ago, hinted earlier this month he was unlikely to play all seven Tests this winter.

He said: "It's a tough one because as a player if you're fit you want to play, simple as that, no matter what the format you're desperate to play.

"But there may well come a time when it will get managed. At 34 I probably have to manage myself, be managed, quite well. You want, if possible, to play every Test but India is going to be five back to back and that's a huge ask for any bowler."

Steven Finn returns to the ODI side to face Bangladesh (Getty)

Wood's setback is particularly unfortunate, with the 26-year-old having spent most of 2016 recovering from two operations on his problematic left ankle.

He impressed in the recent ODI series against Pakistan, with seven wickets in four matches - his first at international level in almost a year - but now must once again try to prove his fitness before the tour to India.

PA