The International Cricket Council has expressed its disappointment at Faf du Plessis' appeal against his ball-tampering sanction.

The South Africa captain was found guilty of applying an artificial substance - saliva produced by sucking a mint - to the ball in the second Test against Australia and fined 100 per cent of his match fee in Hobart.

Du Plessis has maintained his innocence and after feeling aggrieved at the verdict has decided to challenge it, with the ICC now appointing a judicial commissioner to hear the appeal.

The governing body said in a statement: "The ICC is disappointed that Faf du Plessis has chosen not to accept the findings of match referee Andy Pycroft and will instead exercise his right to appeal.

"A judicial commissioner will now be appointed to hear the appeal at the earliest opportunity.

"The ICC will wait until the completion of the appeal before making full comment, but at this stage it is important to clarify the laws of cricket. These state that a player should not use artificial substances to shine the ball. The ICC's understands that to include, but is not limited to, sunscreen, lip ice and residue from sweets."

Du Plessis made the most of escaping a ban by scoring an unbeaten century for the Proteas on the first day of the third Test in Adelaide as his side chase a historic series whitewash Down Under.

PA