Adil Rashid hailed Ben Stokes’ wicket of Virat Kohli on the second day of the third Test, saying the Durham all-rounder took extra satisfaction from the dismissal after his previous run-in with India’s captain.

The ICC reprimanded Stokes on the first day for using abusive language towards Kohli when he reacted angrily to the Indian’s send-off after the Durham all-rounder was stumped during England’s first innings.

Stokes responded on day two by dismissing Kohli for 62 and marking the wicket by placing a hand over his mouth, a gesture clearly referencing his punishment.

It helped England fight back, Kohli one of four wickets to fall in an evening session that ended with India trailing by 12 on 271 for six.

“It was a big wicket,” Rashid said of Kohli’s departure. “We know he’s a class player and for Stokes to get him as well was good - there’s been a bit of friction between them. Ben showed his class.”

Rashid, whose two early wickets after tea sparked England’s evening recovery, added: "We bowled exceptionally well. It was a good effort with the ball and in the field.

“It was a very important final session. You stick to your plans long enough, you get wickets. The pitch seems good enough. I feel okay but at times you don’t feel as good; that is when you have to dig deep. It was nice to have that variation on a good spot against Rahane. We have still got four wickets to get. Not looking that far ahead."