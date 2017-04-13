Manchester United return to Europa League action on Thursday night away to Anderlecht in the quarter-finals, as Jose Mourinho looks to qualify for the Champions League via Europe’s secondary competition.

When is it?

Kick-off is at 8.05pm on Thursday 13th April at Canstant Vanden Stockstadion.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Jose Mourinho. The United boss has said he won’t be resting any players, despite facing Chelsea on the weekend and has made no attempt to hide that he has put all his eggs in one basket for the rest of the season. Finishing fourth in the Premier League looks the more difficult path to the Champions League and winning the Europa League would also provide him with a second piece of silverware in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Remember when…

Tomasz Radzinski – yes, the former Everton and Fulham forward – scored twice in October 2000 as the Belgian side ran out 2-1 winners against a Manchester United team fresh from winning the treble.

Form guide…

Anderlecht: LWWWWD

Manchester United: LWWDDW

Odds…





Anderlecht: 37/10

Manchester United: 7/9

Draw: 13/5