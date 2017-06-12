Antoine Griezmann 'signs new contract' at Atletico Madrid as speculation of summer transfer fades

Antoine Griezmann has allegedly signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid to put speculation of a move away from the Spanish club to bed.

Reports from Spain claim that the highly-coveted Frenchman has agreed to a one-year extension at Atletico which will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2022.

Griezmann had looked set to join Manchester United this summer, after stating that he wanted to leave Atletico while admitting that a move to Old Trafford was a “possibility”, but the player made a surprising U-turn after Atletico failed to overturn their transfer ban.

The decision, made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, means the La Liga side are unable to sign any new players this summer and prompted Griezmann to recommit his future to Atletico out of loyalty.

"The sanction of the CAS has fallen. Atletico can not recruit. With my sports advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay,” he said at the time.

"It's a hard time for the club. It would be a blow to go now. We talked to the club and we will be back for next season."

Griezmann’s loyalty has been repaid, it seems, in the form of a new contract.

Antoine Griezmann career in pictures







10 show all Antoine Griezmann career in pictures

















1/10 September, 2009 Griezmann makes his competitive debut at Real Sociedad, appearing as a substitute in his side's Copa del Rey defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Getty

2/10 February, 2014 Griezmann earns his first cap for the national French side in an international friendly against the Netherlands. Getty

3/10 July, 2014 Griezmann signs for Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be close to his £24m buy-out clause. Getty

4/10 August, 2014 Griezmann wins the Spanish Super Cup with Atletico after beating rivals Real Madrid. Getty

5/10 September, 2014 The Frenchman scores his first goal for Atletico in a Champions League group stage match against Olympiacos. Getty

6/10 May, 2016 The forward misses a penalty against Real Madrid in Atletico's Champions League final defeat. Getty

7/10 July, 2016 Griezmann wins the Golden Boot at Euro 2016, with six goals and two assists in seven games, and is named the tournament's best player. Getty

8/10 May, 2017 Griezmann and Atletico say goodbye to the Vicente Calderon in their final game at the stadium. Getty

9/10 May, 2017 Griezmann and Atletico are beaten once again by Madrid in the Champions League. This time round defeat comes in the semi-finals. Getty

10/10 Summer, 2017 An £84m move to Manchester United? Getty

This most recent extension is Griezmann's third since joining the club in 2014, when his contract had a release clause of €65m.

In 2015 he signed a new deal that would increase the clause to €80m, and then again in 2016 that saw it rise to €100m.