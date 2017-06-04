Antoine Griezmann confirms he's staying at Atletico Madrid after calling Jose Mourinho to tell him

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he is staying at Atletico Madrid for another year admitting it "would be a blow" to leave them after their transfer ban was upheld.

The Frenchman is a long-term target for Manchester United although it is understood in the wake of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury they are now looking at other targets with Everton's Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Belotti being considered.

It is understood Griezmann informed manager Jose Mourinho of his decision with a phone call on Thursday after his current boss, Diego Simeone, personally intervened to get him to stay with the Rojiblancos.

1/11 Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann has long been one of Europe’s most sought-after players and Manchester United are said to be frontrunners for his signature. The 26 year-old is widely reported as having an £85m release clause and United are one of the few clubs in a position to spend that. There is, though, a strong possibility that Griezmann will stay at Atletico with Simeone for another season in order to play in their new stadium, but if he decides to leave, there will be strong attempts from Mourinho to secure his prime target. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/11 Gareth Bale, Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. Getty

3/11 Marquinhos, PSG Aged just 22, Marquinhos has amassed a good deal of experience, making 96 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and playing 17 times for Brazil in the same period. Opportunities in Paris had been fairly limited due to the partnership between Thiago Silva and David Luiz but Marquinhos’ ability was clear nonetheless, and with more responsibility has come growing interest from United. The Manchester club are willing to meet the player’s £52m valuation and would be a significant upgrade on Jones, Smalling and Rojo, all of whom have failed to convince Mourinho. Understandably, however, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/11 Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City The title winning goalkeeper could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Manchester United. It would be fair to say that Leicester reached their pinnacle by winning last season’s Premier League title, and a terrible start to the season this time round is sure to convince some players to seek new challenges. Should they lose De Gea, Schmeichel will be a serious option and at around £15m, United would be getting an experienced goalkeeper with a number of years left in him, who has the club in his blood. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

5/11 Willian, Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Any deal would cost in the region of £32m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

6/11 Andrea Belotti, Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming a well-known name due to his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo. The long-term knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently has compounded Mourinho’s need for attacking reinforcements and Belotti will be high on his list. Having extended his contract in December of 2016 until 2021, Torino will be in no hurry to sell. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

7/11 Kieran Tierney, Celtic The promising left back, aged just 19, has caught the eye with brilliant performances for his club, racking up forty-six appearances since 2014. He has since won three caps for the Scottish national team and Jose Mourinho, who has been publicly critical of his only natural left back Luke Shaw, is said to be a big admirer of the player’s discipline and maturity. He is valued at £10m by United, while Celtic are bound to demand more from the big spenders if they are to be persuaded to allow Tierney to leave. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

8/11 Bernardo Silva, Monaco Silva’s teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were touted as being big United targets for the summer, yet it is the Portuguese midfielder who seems likeliest of the three to join. The 22 year old midfielder is pragmatic, skilful and extremely hard working, the latter of which Mourinho is known to admire most in a player. At upwards of £60 million, Silva would be an expensive acquisition but a valuable one nonetheless. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

9/11 Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur Walker has enjoyed seven consecutive seasons of Premier League football and while Antonio Valencia has been publicly praised by Mourinho as the best right back in the world, it is not his natural position. The Tottenham defender is viewed as an ideal option, not least because his recent fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino looks to have all but ended his time as a Spurs player. Disagreements over fitness led to Kieran Tripper getting the nod over his English counterpart in the FA Cup semi-final and North London derby, which Walker did not take well. He is aware that both Manchester clubs will be looking for full backs this summer and that he could at least double his wages at either, making a circa £35 million move likely. If United miss out on Champions League football, it is probable that the player will choose Manchester City. That said, the Red Devils cannot be discounted. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

10/11 James Rodriguez, Real Madrid 25 year old superstar Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid for £63 million in 2014 after stunning performances at the world cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under manager Zinedine Zidane this season, who prefers to give opportunities to Isco and Marco Asensio. Madrid will sanction a sale for the Columbian playmaker this summer and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign him for £50 million; meaning the Spanish club would make a significant financial loss on the player. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

11/11 Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea Fabregas’ name has been associated with United ever since the club tried to convince him to join under David Moyes in 2014. The player opted to join Chelsea due to his ties to London, where he remains very settled with his family, as well as the chance to play under then-boss Mourinho. Even though Fabregas is comfortable where he is, his lack of game time with Conte has left him frustrated and the opportunity to reunite with the man who signed him for Chelsea could prove decisive. United will face competition for the £30 million midfielder from Liverpool and a number of foreign clubs, and there is also the possibility that Conte will convince Fabregas to stay by using their Champions League qualification for next season as a chance to rotate his squad and simultaneously give the Spaniard more games Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

And speaking on Sunday the 26-year-old confirmed that the CAS ruling to uphold the club's ban on signing players this summer weighed heavily on his decision to stay in Spain for at least one more season.

"The questions about my future were pretty boring," he told Telefoot. "The sanction of the CAS has fallen. Atletico can not recruit. With my sports advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay.

"It's a hard time for the club. It would be a blow to go now. We talked to the club and we will be back for next season."

Griezmann had been leaning towards joining United over the last few weeks, to the extent that even some of his commercial partners like Beats were planning advertisements around the transfer.

It is understood that the Old Trafford hierarchy were willing to pay his £84m buy-out clause, a situation that would have left Atletico helpless to prevent him leaving, having naturally decided not to consider any sale due to the transfer sanction.

The Spanish club thereby made a concerted effort to persuade the 26-year-old to stay for at least one more year, although it is also understood that he does not want to leave Simeone - who he admires greatly - in the lurch.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Griezmann’s departure would have left Atletico’s forward line significantly depleted without the opportunity to register anyone else until January, although the club remain confident they can do a deal for Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette to arrive mid-season.

Mourinho’s interest in Griezmann remains and it is believed by all parties that United could look to revive in the deal in the future, but the club still want to sign a star name this summer.