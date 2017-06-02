Antoine Griezmann rang Manchester United on Thursday to explain his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico successfully persuaded Griezmann to stay at the club for another season, playing on his loyalty to both the team and especially manager Diego Simeone to ensure that his long-anticipated move to Manchester United this summer would ultimately collapse.

It is understood that the French star rang United and spoke with manager Jose Mourinho, while it was actually Atletico's manager who proved key to the decision to stay, with Simeone having made a personal intervention to convince Griezmann over the previous 24 hours.

1/10 September, 2009 Griezmann makes his competitive debut at Real Sociedad, appearing as a substitute in his side's Copa del Rey defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Getty

2/10 February, 2014 Griezmann earns his first cap for the national French side in an international friendly against the Netherlands. Getty

3/10 July, 2014 Griezmann signs for Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be close to his £24m buy-out clause. Getty

4/10 August, 2014 Griezmann wins the Spanish Super Cup with Atletico after beating rivals Real Madrid. Getty

5/10 September, 2014 The Frenchman scores his first goal for Atletico in a Champions League group stage match against Olympiacos. Getty

6/10 May, 2016 The forward misses a penalty against Real Madrid in Atletico's Champions League final defeat. Getty

7/10 July, 2016 Griezmann wins the Golden Boot at Euro 2016, with six goals and two assists in seven games, and is named the tournament's best player. Getty

8/10 May, 2017 Griezmann and Atletico say goodbye to the Vicente Calderon in their final game at the stadium. Getty

9/10 May, 2017 Griezmann and Atletico are beaten once again by Madrid in the Champions League. This time round defeat comes in the semi-finals. Getty

10/10 Summer, 2017 An £84m move to Manchester United? Getty

Sources close to both clubs say Griezmann had been leaning towards joining United over the last few weeks, to the extent that even some of his commercial partners like Beats were planning advertisements around the transfer. It is understood that the Old Trafford hierarchy were willing to pay his £84m buy-out clause, a situation that would have left Atletico helpless to prevent him leaving, having naturally decided not to consider any sale due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to uphold a Fifa ban on the club registering players this summer.

The Spanish club thereby made a concerted effort to persuade the 26-year-old to stay for at least one more year, although it is also understood that he does not want to leave Simeone - who he admires greatly - in the lurch. Indeed, it was the Argentinean that helped persuade Griezmann not to leave Atleti high and dry, though some of El Cholo's coaching team were still under the impression Griezmann would depart until they saw his tweet on Thursday night.

Griezmann’s departure would have left Atletico’s forward line significantly depleted without the opportunity to register anyone else until January, although the club remain confident they can do a deal for Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette to arrive mid-season.

Mourinho’s interest in Griezmann remains and it is believed by all parties that United could look to revive in the deal in the future, but the club still want to sign a star name this summer.