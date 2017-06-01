Manchester United will turn their attention to challenging Chelsea for the £80m signature of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, and are also interested in both Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti, as they switch their main focus to signing an out-an-out striker in the wake of the decision to look beyond previous top target Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

The French star himself appeared to further quell the move by tweeting at 19:37 on Thursday evening “Now, more than ever, Atleti, everyone together”, although The Independent has been told by sources close to United, the Spanish club and Griezmann’s camp that it is not felt the deal is entirely dead and that it could yet be revived later in the window. The player's camp are indeed said to almost expect it, as United still want to sign a "marquee name" this summer.

Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski have also been mentioned at the top levels of the club, although both are seen as much more difficult to sign.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

While it was always Jose Mourinho’s plan to sign a number-nine alongside Griezmann - as reported by The Independent in April - the decision to move away from the French star marks a drastic change in approach, since United as recently as this week had a timeline in place to sign him by the end of June.

Old Trafford sources have said that switch in direction is down to the injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and is nothing to do with the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholding a Fifa decision to ban Atletico from transfers for a year, but other sources in Madrid and close to the United hierarchy feel the Premier League club did not want to deviate from their usual approach to pay Griezmann’s buy-out clause and would rather have agreed a straight purchase.

Since Atletico will now not be able to buy players for Diego Simeone’s squad, they will no longer countenance a sale, meaning United would have had to enact the £84m buy-out clause. The Independent has been told the situation initially frustrated Griezmann, as he had been leaning towards finally making the move to United. Atletico felt this week that they finally convinced him to stay, however, and are likely to double his wages to close to £12m a year.

A further influencing factor in whether United do try and revive the move could depend on the striking options available elsewhere. Mourinho is for example understood to have belatedly come round to the idea of going for Lukaku of Everton, although sources close to Goodison Park and Stamford Bridge feel he is likelier to move to Chelsea. United have also been pursuing Andrea Belotti of Torino, but that would involve enacting an identical buy-out clause to Griezmann's at £84m, while AC Milan have already made headway in signing another Old Trafford target in Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

Some close to United feel Gareth Bale of Real could still end up this summer's star signing, in a mega-move that could be convenient to all parties.