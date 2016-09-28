Arsenal must start killing off matches

Arsenal’s last two matches have seen them secure convincing victories, yet they have not troubled the scoresheet in the second half in either match. While Chelsea never looked like fighting back once they were 3-0 down, the Gunners should have put more past Thibaut Courtois.

The same can be said here. Yes, Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik had a memorable match to keep out Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil despite numerous opportunities to score, but Basel fought back in the second half and could have had a goal themselves. If Arsenal continue to fly out of the blocks with early goals, another straight after half-time will settle matches for good.

Sanchez and Walcott can be Arsenal’s greatest strike combination

The pair have developed a bond that was on show for all to see at The Emirates. The obvious would be to look at Sanchez’s two assists for Walcott – the first a weighted cross for the England international to score just his second header of his Arsenal career and the second a lovely one-two to put Walcott through on goal – but it’s the work they do before they reach the ball that stands out.

Sanchez knows to draw defenders in by coming short, freeing up the space for Walcott to attack into. The winger is flourishing this season with five goals already, but it is this understanding and his ability to learn to adapt his game that is reaping reward.

Secure Özil’s and Sanchez’s future at once

With their contracts up in 2018, both Sanchez and Özil have proven their worth in gold already this season. Arsene Wenger can ill-afford to lose either man if he wants his side to be taken seriously, so it’s incredibly important to secure them to long-term deals as soon as possible.

Arsenal vs Basel player ratings







11 show all Arsenal vs Basel player ratings



















1/11 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 After a quiet first half, he was dependable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet intact. Punched clear from a dangerous corner, and tipped a Birkir Bjarnason effort over the crossbar. Getty

2/11 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to work a chance down the right, though his finishing let him down. Supported Walcott well and was always able to work back and defend on the rare occasion Basel attacked. Getty

3/11 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Has gelled well with Koscielny and will keep Per Mertesacker out of the side with this form. Very vocal in defence and breathes calm among his colleagues. Getty

4/11 Laurent Koscielny – 8 out of 10 Stood up tall and timed his tackle to perfection to defuse Basel’s only break of note in the first half when Doumbia broke free. Another crucial intervention robbed the ball off the feet of Bjarnason when he was taking aim at goal, and it was another standout performance from the skipper. Getty

5/11 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10 Looked assured on the ball and played a delightful chip over the defence for Sanchez to have a chance at goal. Comfortable in defence, though rarely tested. Getty

6/11 Santi Cazorla – 9 out of 10 Ran the game in the first half. So often he plays in Özil’s shadow despite doing the hard work, but here he took centre stage. Could have assisted two further goals had Sanchez brought his shooting boots. Drifted in and out of the midfield in the second half, though was less effective as Arsenal settled. Getty

7/11 Granit Xhaka – 7 out of 10 Did the simple work, controlling the pace of the game and sitting back to allow Cazorla to roam. One excellent ball played in Özil on the right that should have been converted. Getty

8/11 Theo Walcott – 8 out of 10 Where this Walcott has been the past decade, nobody knows. Continued his excellent form to notch his fourth and fifth goals of the season, heading in Sanchez’s enticing cross early on before playing a delightful one-two with the Chilean and calmly slotting the ball past Tomas Vaclik to double the lead. Chance to clinch his hat-trick well saved by Vaclik before departing for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 20 minutes from time. Getty

9/11 Mesut Özil – 8 out of 10 Continued to link the play between the midfield and Arsenal’s flying duo of Sanchez and Walcott nonchalantly. Had two chances to score, with Vaclik saving well from the first before he chipped the second wide. Another impressive display nonetheless. Getty

10/11 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 The Arsenal fans have really warmed to the academy product, and he continues to develop game by game. Good chance came his way when he ran from his own half before shooting wide from the edge of the area. Replaced by Mohamed after 70 minutes. Getty

11/11 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 How he didn’t find the net, only he will know. The Chilean was a constant threat and always looked to run off Özil and link up with Walcott – which he did twice to lay on both the Englishman’s goals. Should have converted a pull-back from Walcott, and saw his late effort blocked by Vaclik. G

If that means shelling out the additional £10,000-a-week in wages, then so be it. The two put bums on seats at the Emirates Stadium, and immediately lift them off again with fans in anticipation of goals whenever they receive the ball. Tying them down gives Wenger a world class spine to build on.

Mertesacker will not get back into this team

Shkodran Mustafi has taken his time to get up and running, but by all accounts he is up to speed in the Premier League. The German was brought in late in the transfer window to replace the injured Per Mertesacker, and he’s done exactly that.

Mustafi is clearly faster than his compatriot, he has a better reading of the game and is equally as vocal in his organisational skills. He is younger and the fans have warmed to him already, and when Mertesacker returns from injury at the end of the calendar year, he won’t be getting back into the first team any time soon.

Mustafi is already proving his £30m fee was justified (Getty)

Can Arsenal keep up their gung-ho style against the likes of City?

While Arsenal’s recent performances against Hull, Chelsea and now Basel have been mightily impressive, they still haven’t proven that their ready to challenge for top honours. The opening-weekend defeat by Liverpool doesn’t really count given Arsenal’s side were weakened, so it will take until the return match at Anfield plus the two ties against Manchester City that will really display where this side currently is.

If Arsenal continue to allow Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi to push on as they do and Özil to escape the bulk of defending duties, then they need to have a radical plan in place to defend against the likes of Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Do that, and who knows where this team could go.