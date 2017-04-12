Leicester City's fairytale continues with their first-ever Champions League quarter-final, to be played against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Follow live coverage on our blog below...

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 12 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.

Highlights will be shown on ITV at 11.15pm.

Previous meetings

Leicester 0 Atletico Madrid 2

UEFA Cup, September 1997

Atletico Madrid 2 Leicester 1

UEFA Cup, September 1997

Atletico Madrid 2 Leicester 0

Cup Winners' Cup, November 1961

Form

Atletico Madrid: DWWWD

Leicester: WWWWL

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Atletico Madrid: 7/20

Leicester: 19/2

Draw: 4/1