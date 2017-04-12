Leicester City's fairytale continues with their first-ever Champions League quarter-final, to be played against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 12 April.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.
Highlights will be shown on ITV at 11.15pm.
Previous meetings
Leicester 0 Atletico Madrid 2
UEFA Cup, September 1997
Atletico Madrid 2 Leicester 1
UEFA Cup, September 1997
Atletico Madrid 2 Leicester 0
Cup Winners' Cup, November 1961
Form
Atletico Madrid: DWWWD
Leicester: WWWWL
Odds
Atletico Madrid: 7/20
Leicester: 19/2
Draw: 4/1
