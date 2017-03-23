Barcelona have been fined €19,000 (£16,372) for the pitch invasion which followed their extraordinary 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Enrique’s side completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history earlier this month, bouncing back from a 4-0 first leg defeat to the Ligue 1 champions.

Sergi Roberto’s decisive stoppage-time goal sparked wild celebrations in the Nou Camp, with some supporters entering the field of play after the final whistle.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

Uefa, European football’s governing body, have now fined the Catalan club €19,000 for a “field invasion by supporters” contravening Art. 16 (2) of the organisation’s disciplinary regulations.

The fine also takes into account the “improper conduct of the team” after five Barcelona players were shown yellow cards during the victory.



St-Etienne, Manchester United’s Europa League round of 32 opponents, have also been fined €50,000 (£43,083) after supporters set off fireworks at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The Ligue 1 side were defeated 1-0 in the second leg, with Jose Mourinho’s United progressing to the last-16 with a 4-0 aggregate win.