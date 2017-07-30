Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insisted he is "not bothered" by Saturday night's friendly defeat to their La Liga arch-rivals Barcelona in Miami.

The Spanish and European champions went two goals down inside seven minutes thanks to Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic, before Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio forced parity heading into half-time.

Gerard Pique grabbed Barca's clincher five minutes after the restart, however, leaving Real winless after three International Champions Cup games.

How Real Madrid could line up next season







12 show all How Real Madrid could line up next season





















1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

Zidane, whose team face the Catalans again in the Spanish Super Cup in two weeks' time, can now turn his thoughts to the Uefa Super Cup meeting with Manchester United in Skopje.

"This is pre-season and I'm sure that the results we've achieved weren't what we were expecting, but this doesn't alter anything," the Frenchman told realmadrid.com.

"The important thing is to be ready for August 8. I saw some good things out there, but also some things I didn't like.

"We've got to be patient, work hard and be ready for the UEFA Super Cup.

"I'm not bothered by the defeat. It always hurts, we don't like to lose but that's not the most important thing. We need to improve and change a few things."

Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde, who succeeded Luis Enrique this summer, is keen to keep hold of the in-demand Neymar.

The Brazilian striker has been linked with a potential €222m [£198m] switch to Paris Saint-Germain, a deal which would see him become the most expensive player in the world.

Valverde expects the 25-year-old to stick around and contribute at the Nou Camp, however.

Ernesto Valverde has enjoyed three wins from three to start off his Barcelona career ( Getty )

Quoted in Marca, he said: "I try to talk about what is happening right now. Neymar is here with us, we count on him and we think that he should help us out this year."

He felt the friendly triumph acted as a warm-up for the two-legged Supercopa showdown, which starts on August 13.

After full-time at the Hard Rock Stadium, the former Athletic Bilbao manager told fcbarcelona.es: "Those matches will be different - there is no such thing as a friendly against Real.

Gerard Pique's winner secured Barcelona the bragging rights ( Getty )

"My team started the game very well and I was happy with how they dominated proceedings.

"We had many chances to extend the scoreline further.

"It was an opportunity to see how great these players are, especially Messi who was extraordinary."

PA