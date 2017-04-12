The hashtag #bedforawayfans went viral in the wake of the shock attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus just minutes before their Champions League game with Monaco.

Three explosions occurred as the Dortmund squad were travelling to the Signal Iduna Park stadium for Tuesday's quarter-final first leg and the game was subsequently postponed and rescheduled to be played on Wednesday.

That left thousands of Monaco supporters left facing an extra night in Germany but in a touching gesture were offered emergency accommodation by Dortmund fans via the hashtag #bedforawayfans on social media.

1/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund player was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were "three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window." AFP/Getty Images

5/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The chief executive of a German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says player Marc Bartra was injured on the arm and hand when three explosions went off near the team bus. AFP/Getty Images

6/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the injuries to the Spanish defender Tuesday night are "nothing life-threatening." Getty Images

8/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The chief executive of German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says police informed him that the explosives that went off near the team bus were hidden by the exit of a hotel and detonated as the bus passed. Getty Images

The French club also confirmed that all their supporters staying in Dortmund on Tuesday night would be reimbursed up to 80 euros (£68).

They added in a statement: "Faced with this difficult situation, AS Monaco wishes to express its full support to the Borussia Dortmund team and all the components of the club."

Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

When terrorism tries to divide, football unites. Dortmund fans are giving Monaco fans a place to stay at using #bedforawayfans ! pic.twitter.com/H37GQEVmNS — Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) April 11, 2017

The attack left Dortmund defender Marc Bartra requiring surgery on a broken bone in his wrist with police confirming

Goalkeeper Burki was sitting at the back of the team bus alongside Bartra, and told Swiss newspaper website blick.ch how events unfolded.

"We left the hotel at 7:15pm and went down the street. The bus turned down the main street, and there was a giant explosion," he said.

"I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken glass.

"After the bang, we all ducked in the bus and those who could threw themselves to the ground. We did not know what had happened.

"The police were quick on the scene, and we were safe. We're all shocked - nobody thought of a football match in this moment."

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted the squad were shaken after 26-year-old Bartra, who arrived from Barcelona last summer, had to be taken to hospital.

He said in a statement: "An explosive strike on the bus was carried out immediately after the departure from the hotel.

Monaco fans sing Dortmund songs after hearing of team bus explosion

"Three explosive devices were placed and triggered on the edge of the road.

"The whole team is in shock. We have to get through this. It will not be easy for the players. I hope that the team will somehow be able to return to the field.

"Borussia Dortmund is especially strong in extreme situations. Everyone will come even closer together and I'm sure the team will feel this."