Borussia Dortmund host Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final double header on Wednesday night. The match was postponed on Tuesday after a bomb attack on Dortmund's team which left defender Marc Bartra requiring hospital treatment.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5.45pm on Wednesday 12 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

Highlights will be shown on ITV on Wednesday 12 April at 11.15pm.

Prediction

Previous meetings

​This will be the first time the two clubs have played each other in a competitive fixture.

Form

Dortmund: WWDWL

Monaco: WWLWW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Dortmund: 51/100

Monaco: 24/5

Draw: 39/10