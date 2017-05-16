The Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be free to watch on TV and online.

The Europa League final in Stockholm will similarly be available to watch at no cost as Manchester United bid to book their place in Europe’s elite competition.

All sports fans can watch both games on BT Sport 1 or online via BTSport.com or the BT Sport app, as well as on YouTube which will be showing the fixtures in 4K UHD.

1/23 Juventus vs Monaco player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Made two good saves from Mbappe before finally being beaten from close-range by the youngster. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Did his job well although exposed for pace on a couple of occasions. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding display although he will be disappointed to see Juve's run of clean sheets come to an end. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10 Superb. Made a stunning first-half interception to deny Falcao at the back post. Getty Images

6/23 Dani Alves - 9 out of 10 The man of the match. Of the four goals Juventus scored in this tie, Alves assisted three and scored the other one. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 8 out of 10 An energetic display and repeatedly linked up well with Dybala, who played just behind the front two strikers. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Withdrawn in the opening 10 minutes after he tweaked his hamstring. Getty Images

9/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Wasn't able to get forward as often as Dani Alves on the opposite flank. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 7 out of 10 Not his best night, and missed a couple of good chances, but still a bright, energetic display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 A powerful performance and took his goal well after his initial effort was saved. Almost let his temper get the better of him late on, though. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 7 out of 10 Will be disappointed not to have scored but looked so dangerous playing alongside Mandzukic. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Danijel Subasic - 6 out of 10 Made some smart stops and was unlucky with the first goal, although his weak punch led directly to Juve's second. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Andrea Raggi - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interceptions in the first-half, as well as a number of clearances late on. Getty Images

15/23 Kamil Glik - 6 out of 10 A reasonably positive display but guilty of stamping on Higuain and could have been sent off. Getty Images

16/23 Jemerson - 6 out of 10 Was prevented from rampaging forward like he is accustomed to doing. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Djibril Sidibe - 6 out of 10 A good display in the middle of the park and made a couple of good tackles, although also made some petulant fouls. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Joao Moutinho - 6 out of 10 Was at the heart of all of Monaco's attacks. Had a remarkable pass accuracy rate of over 95%. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Tiemoue Bakayoko - 6 out of 10 A good performance considering he was carrying an injury; withdrawn in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Benjamin Mendy - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Struggled in offensive positions. Getty Images

21/23 Bernardo Silva - 6 out of 10 Largely marked out of the game by Juventus. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Radamel Falcao - 6 out of 10 Wasn't presented with many opportunities. Picked up a silly booking. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Kylian Mbappe - 7 out of 10 Had a tough first-half but still managed to get on the score-sheet. Such an exciting talent. Getty Images

The Champions League final will also be available in 360° virtual reality, via the BT Sport App, allowing fans to choose between a 360° produced programme with commentary and graphics or select their own camera viewpoint.

United and Ajax lock horns on 24 May at the Friends Arena in Stockholm while Juventus and Real go head to head at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 3.

“Making the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League available for free to everyone in the UK shows that BT really is serious about making sport much more accessible to the public,” said BT Consumer CEO John Petter.

“These are two of the biggest club football tournaments in the world and showing them live on social media and on mobile devices makes it more readily available to a younger audience as well as available to traditional TV viewers.

“We believe that VR can offer our viewers an immersive second screen view which will enhance our coverage. We’re excited to be broadcasting what we believe to be the biggest multi-camera live 360° sporting event ever for the first time to our customers.”

BT Sport have broadcast a number of Champions League fixtures for free throughout the current term.

Barcelona’s stunning comeback against PSG in the last-16 was made available without charge – though a lack of advertising meant many fans were unaware of this.

