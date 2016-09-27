Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League action.

After a disappointing debut at Wembley two weeks ago, Tottenham Hotspur hope to kick start their campaign against CSKA Moscow.

Harry Kane is still absent with an ankle injury but if Heung-Min Son can carry his sensational league form into Europe, Mauricio Pochettino's men should be fancied for the win.

Back in Blighty, Leicester City's first-ever Champions League game on home soil sees them entertain two-time winners Porto.

Islam Slimani, the Foxes' record signing, made scoring against Dragões something of a habit at his previous club Sporting Lisbon.

Can Claudio Ranieri's side recover from their humbling at Old Trafford?

Tuesday's Champions League fixtures

All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated

CSKA Moscow vs Tottenham Hotspur

Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Sporting vs Legia Warsaw

Copenhagen vs Club Brugge

Leicester City vs Porto

Dinamo Zagreb vs Juventus

Sevilla vs Lyon

Follow goal flashes and score updates from every game below…

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

