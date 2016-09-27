Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League action.
After a disappointing debut at Wembley two weeks ago, Tottenham Hotspur hope to kick start their campaign against CSKA Moscow.
Harry Kane is still absent with an ankle injury but if Heung-Min Son can carry his sensational league form into Europe, Mauricio Pochettino's men should be fancied for the win.
Back in Blighty, Leicester City's first-ever Champions League game on home soil sees them entertain two-time winners Porto.
Islam Slimani, the Foxes' record signing, made scoring against Dragões something of a habit at his previous club Sporting Lisbon.
Can Claudio Ranieri's side recover from their humbling at Old Trafford?
Tuesday's Champions League fixtures
All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated
- CSKA Moscow vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Sporting vs Legia Warsaw
- Copenhagen vs Club Brugge
- Leicester City vs Porto
- Dinamo Zagreb vs Juventus
- Sevilla vs Lyon
Follow goal flashes and score updates from every game below…
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.
