Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in the Champions League final on Saturday night and, a day later at the Bernabéu, his six-year-old showed off some of his impressive ball-dribbling skills.

Real Madrid arrived back in Spain to a hero’s welcome after their 4-1 victory over Juventus in Wales, with the team parading the Champions League trophy through the streets of the city before the celebrations moved to the club’s 81,000-capacity stadium.

The players were introduced one by one and then head coach Zinedine Zidane was honoured, with a large fireworks display finishing proceedings.

And it was towards the end of the ceremony that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. delighted the crowds with his impressive skills.

With the celebrations drawing to a close, a number of kids were given a few moments to play on the pitch in front of thousands of cheering supporters.

Ronaldo’s son was one of those youngsters, and he had the crowd on their feet when, kitted out in Real's purple away strip, he picked up the ball and dribbled around two older children, before calmly rolling the ball past a goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

A vision of the future? Ronaldo Jr with The Best FIFA Men's Player Award ( Getty )

Although Ronaldo Jr may be the future, the older Cristiano isn’t planning on going anywhere just yet and commented after the match that he sees himself staying at the club for the time being.

“My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy,” 32-year-old Ronaldo said after being handed the man-of-the-match award by his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo's son often accompanies him to big events ( Getty )

“I am very happy - an amazing season again. We've won trophies and of course it is one of the best moments of my career - I have the opportunity to say this every year but it's true!

“This season was amazing again, last season was amazing.

“I have two or three days to rest now then I have a qualifying game for Portugal.

“Then we have Confederations Cup (in Russia). It is a long season but I am motivated.

“I am happy, these are good moments.”