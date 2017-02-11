It’s a big game for…

Luis Enrique. Every game for Enrique is important, with the pressure of being Barcelona manager heavily pinned on his shoulder’s there is an expectation to pick up three points every time they take to the field.

This tie represents a preliminary contest to the Copa del Rey final, too, so there’s an opportunity to gain the upper-hand and mental edge. Despite a Copa del Rey final to come, Enrique will be mindful of his sides struggle domestically. Barcelona remain only a point behind their rivals Real Madrid but with the latter having two games in hand. A resounding win this weekend for Enrique’s men will spur on his side’s title bid and heap the pressure on Madrid.

Remember when…

Alaves beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp earlier on in the season?

Player to watch…

Lionel Messi. With 31 goals in as many games this season, Messi is undoubtedly at the height of his powers. The 29-year-old has continuously tormented defences throughout this La Liga campaign and with Alaves in his sights this weekend we’ve singled him as the man to watch.

Lionel Messi shows no signs of slowing down ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Barcelona 1 Alaves 2, La Liga, September 2016

Barcelona 3 Alaves 1, Copa del Rey, November 2012

Alaves 0 Barcelona 3, Copa del Rey, October 2012

Key information…

Kick-off: Saturday 11 February, 15:15 (GMT), Camp Nou.

TV: The game is not being broadcast on live TV in the UK, but beIN Sports (US) will be streaming the game to subscribers.

The pressure is on for Enrique ( Getty )

Form guide…

Alaves: DDDDWW

Barcelona: WWDWWD

Odds…

Alaves to win: 9/1

Barcelona to win: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

