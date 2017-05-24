The broadcaster Mark Chapman has been praised by the listeners of BBC Radio 5Live for speaking movingly about Monday evening’s terror attack in Manchester, in an address that struck a chord with those tuning into the station.

Chapman was presenting the radio station’s coverage of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax and about to hand over to the match commentators when he spoke emotionally about the attack, as well as the city’s reaction to it.

“I’m proud to call Manchester my city,” Chapman said live on air immediately before kick-off.

Manchester explosion in pictures







37 show all Manchester explosion in pictures







































































1/37 People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Twitter/@ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS

2/37 Helpers attend to people inside the Manchester Arena after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people PA wire

3/37 Armed officers guard outside a hotel near the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

4/37 Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England Reuters

5/37 Getty Images

6/37 Getty Images

7/37 Getty Images

8/37 AFP/Getty Images

9/37 Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena, after reports of an explosion Getty Images

10/37 There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed Getty Images

11/37 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, at a concert in Manchester Arena AFP/Getty Images

12/37 Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena Getty Images

13/37 Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England AFP/Getty Images

14/37 Police deploy at scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area AFP/Getty Images

15/37 An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

16/37 Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images

17/37 A woman sits in the street in a blanket near the Manchester Arena as police guard the area following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

18/37 Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

19/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester. At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and others 50 were injured, authorities said. It is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise EPA

20/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester EPA

21/37 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

22/37 Armed police after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande left 19 dead PA wire

23/37 Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

24/37 An amoured police vehicle patrols near Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

25/37 A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester AFP/Getty Images

26/37 Police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, in front of the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Getty Images

27/37 Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England AP

28/37 Armed police patrol near Victoria station in Manchester, northwest England. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester Getty Images

29/37 Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion in Manchester Getty Images

30/37 A forensic officer collects evidence on a walkway between Victoria station and Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

31/37 A woman and a young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

32/37 EPA

33/37 Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council Leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Dave Higgens/PA Wire

34/37 The media gather behind a police cordon in Manchester Getty Images

35/37 Flowers left close to the Manchester Arena, the morning after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Danny Lawson/PA Wire

36/37 Ariana Grande concert attendees Karen Moore and her daughter Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena Getty

37/37 Signs saying 'We love Manchester' are displayed in a window in Manchester, England Getty Images

“The place where I grew up, the place where I live and the place where my family and my children go out, like so many did on Monday night and never came back. I love the place and I’m in love with the place.

“The team here tonight are from that city and many will want them to win for the city. Some fans of other clubs may not want them to, but do you know what? In the context of football, that’s fine, because football divides us but only in a pantomime way.

“What unites all our great cities is love, friendship, community and hopefully opportunity. Only, and just indulge me this one line, when it comes to Manchester, as Tony Wilson said: ‘we do things differently.’

“This is only a game of football – it doesn’t really matter. And I’ll be honest with you, I don’t massively want to be here. I want to be at home, cuddling my kids and telling them that we’ll go to the Arena again to a gig, and we’ll sing and dance but we will never forget the victims of Monday night.

“But we are here, all of us are here. And we will do our best to bring this to you as well as we possibly can. Treating it as a football match with importance and with so much emotion for people back home.”

A United supporter held up this sign ahead of kick-off ( Getty )

Chapman’s emotional address was immediately praised by listeners on Twitter.

“Emotional intro to the Europa League final from Mark Chapman,” Kevin Hatchard wrote on Twitter. “Powerful, heartfelt radio.”

United players in the dressing room after their win (Getty)



Ben Van der Velde wrote: “Mark Chapman, thank you for that into to the Europa League final. As heartfelt, warm, humane and moving piece of radio as I have ever heard.”

“Incredibly moving words from Mark Chapman just now,” added David Sagner.

Chapman was born in Rochdale but spent the majority of his youth in Sale, a town in Trafford, Greater Manchester. He attended Manchester Grammar School and is a Manchester United supporters.

He currently lives in the city with his wife and their three children.