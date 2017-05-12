Thousands of Manchester United fans are facing disappointment with Uefa expected to confirm an allocation of 10,000 tickets for the Europa League final in Stockholm.

United survived an almighty scare against Celta Vigo to eventually secure their passage through to the final against Ajax on May 24 with Marouane Fellaini's goal ultimately proving crucial.

But celebrations will be short lived for many with Uefa expected to hand over a maximum of 10,000 tickets each to the two teams despite the Friends Arena boasting a capacity of over 50,000.

A further 17,000 have been allocated to neutral fans and United supporters have been left furious as they scramble to try and secure one of the few available tickets.

“It’s a massive kick in the teeth for a lot of people," Duncan Drasdo, CEO of the Manchester United Supporters Trust told the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve already spoken to loads of fans who are really disappointed. 8,000 in a 50,000 seater stadium is just ridiculous. I think Uefa are scared of having empty seats so try and sell them early.

“But then if two big clubs get through they are left with a situation where there they have nowhere near enough. Lots will travel without tickets of course. But tickets will end up in the fans of all sorts of people and on the black market when it should be those loyal fans who have followed the club all over Europe who should be in the stadium.

“There’s now talk of Uefa wanting to increase segregation inside the stadium but if they are concerned about security they are going about it the wrong way.”

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings







11 show all Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings



















1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

With such a small allocation available United contacted fans earlier this week suggesting that tickets would only be available to season ticket holders who have been to every home cup game this season and those who have applied for a European away game in the last two years.

They said: "The small allocation means that, if we quality, unfortunately a lot of loyal supporters will inevitably be disappointed.

"While we understand how disappointed many supporters will be, as I’m sure you can appreciate the very small allocation means we will have to restrict who can apply.”