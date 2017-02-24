Manchester United will play Rostov, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the Europa League, in the competition's round of 16,

Jose Mourinho's men will play away first at the Russian Premier League side's Olimp-2 stadium, with the second leg coming at Old Trafford the following week.

Rostov saw off Sparta Prague with a 5-1 aggregate win in the last round of fixtures, claiming a 4-0 victory in the first leg at home.

Ivan Daniliants's side currently sit seventh in their domestic league and are competing in the last 16 of a major European competition for the first time in their 87-year history.

United will have to travel 1,876 miles to the port city on the Don River, with a round flight of approximately 17 hours to be made four days before facing Chelsea in the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup.

The first leg will be played on Thursday 9 March, with the return leg scheduled for the following Thursday, 16 March.

Who qualified for the Europa League last-16?







16 show all Who qualified for the Europa League last-16?





























1/16 Ajax

2/16 Anderlecht

3/16 APOEL

4/16 Besiktas

5/16 Borussia Monchengladbach

6/16 Celta Vigo

7/16 Genk

8/16 Gent

9/16 FC København

10/16 Krasnodar

11/16 Olympique Lyonnais

12/16 Manchester United

13/16 Olympiakos

14/16 Roma

15/16 Rostov

16/16 Schalke 04

Elsewhere in the draw, the heavyweights of Roma and Olympique Lyonnais were drawn together, while Schalke 04 will face their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gent, who eliminated Tottenham Hotspur from the competition in the last round, will play Genk, their fellow Belgian Pro League side.

Europa League last-16 draw

Celta Vigo vs Krasnodar

APOEL vs Anderlecht

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Olympique Lyonnais vs Roma

Rostov vs Manchester United

Olympiakos vs Besiktas

Gent vs Genk

FC Copenhagen vs Ajax