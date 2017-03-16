Manchester United will be confident of booking their place in the Europa League quarter-final draw when they take to the pitch for their last-16 second-leg against Rostov on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho's side negotiated a cabbage patch of a pitch to score an away goal and claim a 1-1 draw at the Olimp-2 Stadium last week.

United's path to the final could be relatively clear if they make it through to the last-eight.

Lyon hold a 4-2 first-leg advantage over Roma, Ajax go into their second leg with Copenhagen 2-1 behind, while only one of Schalke 04 and Borussia Monchengladbach will progress from their all-Bundesliga tie.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place in Nyon on Friday 17 March, following the completion of the last-16 ties on Thursday.

What time is the draw?

Proceedings will begin at 12.00pm GMT, one hour after the Champions League quarter-final draw.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

Alternatively, you can follow minute-by-minute updates on The Independent's live blog.

How does it work?

The draw is unseeded and there will be no ‘country protection’, meaning teams from the same domestic league can be drawn against each other.

The team drawn first will play the first leg at home, with those drawn second away.

When will the Europa League quarter-finals take place?

The quarter-final first legs will be played on Thursday 13 April, while the second legs take place the following week, on Thursday 20 April.