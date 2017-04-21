Chris Smalling and Phil Jones need to be braver and help in Manchester United injury crisis, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Thursday night that his English defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones need to be braver, by helping the club through a looming central defensive crisis.

Mourinho, who implied he was deeply pessimistic about the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2-1 Europa League quarter final win over Anderlecht, said that he would be prepared to come back from injury far sooner than Jones and Smalling. "Tomorrow," would be his target, he said. Both players will be bemused by his comments, with Smalling already having been criticised by the Portuguese for pulling out of a game at Swansea City when he had broken a toe, earlier this season.

Mourinho said that Smalling and Jones had to play through the pain. “We have [Eric] Bailly and [Daley] Blind who have experience and it’s time for Jones and Smalling to be brave - to [take a] risk - because for the team you have to do everything. You can’t do miracles but you have to try to do everything to accelerate the process.

Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings







12 show all Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings





















1/12 Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings Which United players impressed at Old Trafford, and who struggled? Man Utd via Getty

2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben. Man Utd via Getty

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end. Getty

4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat. Getty

5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long. Getty

6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half. Getty

7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10 His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield. Man Utd via Getty

8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates. Man Utd via Getty

9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed. AFP/Getty

10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on. AFP/Getty

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered. AFP/Getty

12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time. AFP/Getty

Asked when he thinks Smalling, who has a knee injury, and Jones should make themselves available, Mourinho said: “If it was me I think tomorrow.”

Later, he accepted that they had shown bravery before, and said: "They cannot make miracles. They have injuries and even in the crazy mentality they cannot play Sunday. There are no miracles but with special spirit you can sooner than expectable. So instead of come [back] mid-May you can come beginning of May.”

Smalling only came out of protective knee brace this week and Jones is struggling with a bad toe injury suffered when Smalling tackled him during England training last month. Both players may be surprised to find Mourinho questioning their commitment now.

Of Rojo and Ibrahimovic, the manager said: “I want to wait but my feeling is not good for both. I want to try to be optimistic but I’m not.” Ibrahimovic may have played his last game of the season.

United were unconvincing and missed scores of chances against the Belgians, leaving Mourinho looking tired and sounding tetchy during his press conference. He said: “I’m relieved, relived, difficult game. I’m tired. I imagine the players are more tired then me but we are in the draw tomorrow and we still have the dream to win the competition.”