Jose Mourinho has put his faith in Marcus Rashford, picking the young England striker in a strong side for the first leg of Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final at Anderlecht.

Fellow academy product Jesse Lingard was also given the nod as Mourinho named an attacking XI.

Back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero continues in goal ahead of David De Gea, who is the subject of renewed interest from Real Madrid in the last week.

Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo start ahead of him in a makeshift back four, while Paul Pogba - fresh from claiming he wasn't an attacking player - was handed a deeper midfield role.

Anderlecht XI: Rubén, Appiah, Mbodji, Nuytinck, Obradovic, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Stanciu, Bruno, Kiese-Thelin, Acheampong.

Man United XI: Romero, Valencia, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Carrick, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic