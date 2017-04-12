Manchester United will demand Toni Kroos in return if they're forced to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid

Manchester United are determined to take as hard a negotiation position as possible with Real Madrid over David De Gea this summer, and are likely to insist on a star player like Toni Kroos going the other way if the goalkeeper has to go.

There is a growing feeling the 26-year-old will want to return to his home city at the end of the season, having seen a move to the Bernabeu fall down right at the end of the 2015 summer transfer window, but the Old Trafford hierarchy intend to take an even tougher line than then.

United have already investigated potential replacements like Internazionale’s Samir Handanovic and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, although it is understood De Gea is not yet certain about what he wants to do, a situation similar to Real’s own alternative target of Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

Who could replace David De Gea at United?







1/12 Who could replace David de Gea? David de Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer. But who could United sign to replace the talented 26-year-old? Getty

2/12 Samir Handanović The experienced Slovenian has long been linked with a move to these shores and would be available for significantly less than many of the other names on this list. A solid, if slightly unspectacular, choice to replace De Gea. Getty Images

3/12 Gianluigi Donnarumma The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young goalkeeper in the world, having broke into the AC Milan first-team last season. The player is represented by Mino Raiola, which is a promising sign for United. Getty

4/12 Keylor Navas Real Madrid's original plan to buy David de Gea involved sending Keylor Navas to Old Trafford, something which could well transpire this summer. Getty

5/12 Kasper Schmeichel The Leicester goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb season even as his team has struggled and would be a popular signing, given his father's history with the club. Getty

6/12 Hugo Lloris Spurs wouldn't let their captain leave without a fight, but Lloris recently refused to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane, claiming he would only stay at the club for as long as Mauricio Pochettino was coach. Getty

7/12 Jan Oblak The Slovenian international is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. However it is difficult to see Atletico selling both Oblak and Antoine Griezmann to United this summer. Bongarts/Getty

8/12 Jasper Cillessen Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester during Louis van Gaal's reign, Cillessen has made just 1 La Liga appearance since quitting Ajax for Barcelona. Would likely be a more affordable option. Getty

9/12 Ederson Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign Benfica's Ederson. But with United also in need of a new keeper, it would not be surprising if United attempted to hijack the deal. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/12 Bernd Leno Still only 25, Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is regarded as the eventual heir to Manuel Neuer in goal for Germany. A fine shot stopper. Bongarts/Getty

11/12 Diego Alves The 31-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Untied over the years. If Jose Mourinho is unable to land other targets, he may well turn to the Brazilian veteran. Getty Images

12/12 Jack Butland Butland's brilliant form at the end of 2015 saw him tipped to replace De Gea at United. An ankle injury meant he dropped off the radar somewhat, but with the player close to a return to action, United could make their move this summer. Getty Images

Given that the Spaniard signed a new contract shortly after the breakdown of that 2015 transfer, United feel in a much stronger position, and do not think they have to bend to Real’s will.

The Old Trafford club do not need the money either so, if it is felt it is ultimately better to let De Gea go because the player wants it, the insistence will be on a Real star coming in return.

United manager Jose Mourinho wants to reshape his midfield, and especially wants a passer as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, so Kroos will be broached as an option.

It is also understood the Portuguese has expressed an interest in Casemiro, but Real Madrid are unwilling to sell him, due to the premium on his position right now.