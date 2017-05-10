No-one at AS Monaco was getting too disheartened on Tuesday night after they were eliminated from the Champions League by Juventus. They had a remarkable season, getting all the way to the semi-finals, when not everyone will have backed them to get out of a group including Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen at the start of the campaign.

“We have no regrets,” said club vice president Vadim Vasilyev. “What AS Monaco has achieved is exceptional.”

Leonardo Jardim was just as proud with how his team had fared, upsetting Spurs, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund on their way to the final four of the competition. “This is a result that allows us to go out with our heads held high,” Jardim said. “We have well represented French football.”

Juventus vs Monaco player ratings







23 show all Juventus vs Monaco player ratings











































1/23 Juventus vs Monaco player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Made two good saves from Mbappe before finally being beaten from close-range by the youngster. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Did his job well although exposed for pace on a couple of occasions. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding display although he will be disappointed to see Juve's run of clean sheets come to an end. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10 Superb. Made a stunning first-half interception to deny Falcao at the back post. Getty Images

6/23 Dani Alves - 9 out of 10 The man of the match. Of the four goals Juventus scored in this tie, Alves assisted three and scored the other one. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 8 out of 10 An energetic display and repeatedly linked up well with Dybala, who played just behind the front two strikers. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Withdrawn in the opening 10 minutes after he tweaked his hamstring. Getty Images

9/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Wasn't able to get forward as often as Dani Alves on the opposite flank. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 7 out of 10 Not his best night, and missed a couple of good chances, but still a bright, energetic display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 A powerful performance and took his goal well after his initial effort was saved. Almost let his temper get the better of him late on, though. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 7 out of 10 Will be disappointed not to have scored but looked so dangerous playing alongside Mandzukic. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Danijel Subasic - 6 out of 10 Made some smart stops and was unlucky with the first goal, although his weak punch led directly to Juve's second. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Andrea Raggi - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interceptions in the first-half, as well as a number of clearances late on. Getty Images

15/23 Kamil Glik - 6 out of 10 A reasonably positive display but guilty of stamping on Higuain and could have been sent off. Getty Images

16/23 Jemerson - 6 out of 10 Was prevented from rampaging forward like he is accustomed to doing. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Djibril Sidibe - 6 out of 10 A good display in the middle of the park and made a couple of good tackles, although also made some petulant fouls. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Joao Moutinho - 6 out of 10 Was at the heart of all of Monaco's attacks. Had a remarkable pass accuracy rate of over 95%. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Tiemoue Bakayoko - 6 out of 10 A good performance considering he was carrying an injury; withdrawn in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Benjamin Mendy - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Struggled in offensive positions. Getty Images

21/23 Bernardo Silva - 6 out of 10 Largely marked out of the game by Juventus. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Radamel Falcao - 6 out of 10 Wasn't presented with many opportunities. Picked up a silly booking. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Kylian Mbappe - 7 out of 10 Had a tough first-half but still managed to get on the score-sheet. Such an exciting talent. Getty Images

The first challenge for Monaco, after representing Ligue 1 far better in this competition than Paris Saint Germain have ever done, is to close out their lead and win the French title. They host Lille this weekend and if they win they are essentially there, with only two dramatically bad goal difference defeats able to keep them away from their first league title since 2000, their first of the Dmitri Rybolovlev era.

That would be a remarkable achievement and a vindication of everything that has happened since the Russian billionaire bought the club. Not just the big spending on big names, but the investment in the academy and youth scouting that has also provided so much of this team’s strengths. Billionaire benefactors in football do not always invest cleverly but the Monaco project has been far more successful than most.



But the next big question for Monaco is whether they can hold onto the players who have impressed the world this season. Because their success has not gone un-noticed and now the big boys want to pick this team apart. Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho are all very popular with various combinations of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea. Vasilyev’s phone will be ringing all summer.

In theory no team owed by a man as rich as Rybolovlev needs to sell players. Vasilyev has insisted that they sold Anthony Martial to Manchester United, for an initial €50million rising to €80m, because he wanted to go and they did not want to keep an unhappy player at the club.

But in reality there will be some serious decisions to make. Mbappe certainly left the question of his own future open when he spoke about it on Tuesday night. “I still have three games left before the end of the season,” he said. “Then I will have two and half more months to see what I am going to do.” Mbappe could have his pick of teams next season, or rather, his pick of teams who could afford Monaco’s asking price of €100m.

There are plenty of reasons for wanting to see Mbappe, Silva and the rest playing for Monaco again next season. “Tonight we learned, I learned, and we are going to try and come back stronger next season,” Mbappe said, sounding a positive note. But the top players want to play for the top clubs and Monaco are not one of them, regardless of how much money they have and how good their football is. They should be enjoyed while they still can be.