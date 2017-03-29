Sergio Ramos hit back at his international team-mate and long-standing rival Gerard Pique after the Barcelona defender criticised the ‘values’ of Real Madrid.

The pair lined up alongside each other in the centre of Spain’s defence on Tuesday night during the 2-0 friendly win over France at the Stade de France.

However, hours after the final whistle at the Stade de France, Pique spoke about club matters and specifically, how Madrid conduct their business.

“I don’t like the values Real Madrid transmit, although there are players there I really appreciate and am friends with,” he said.

“I don’t doubt Raul’s Madridismo and I’d never work at Real Madrid. What I don’t like about Real Madrid is how those in the box seats pull the strings.

“I don’t like what they transmit, as a club. What do you want me to tell you? Almost all of them are friends and I can play cards with them but we know how this works,” he added.



Ramos, Madrid’s captain, enjoys a time-honoured but friendly rivalry with Pique and brushed off his defensive partner’s comments, as well as enjoying a joke at Catalan’s expense.

"Pique? What he says won't change any of Real Madrid," Ramos told reporters. “It won't take years away from us, it won't take titles away from us. It doesn't matter.

“This is part of Pique's persona. We are not going to change him at 30. We have to enjoy him as a footballer because he is one hell of a player.

Having just lined up alongside Pique in Spain’s white change strip, the same colour as Madrid’s illustrious home kit, Ramos joked: “We have to tell him to wear white more often, it fits him very well.”

