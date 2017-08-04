Zinedine Zidane has admitted "something is wrong" with his Real Madrid side just days before their European Super Cup match against Manchester United.

Real have failed to win a game during their pre-season tour to the US, losing two and drawing two.

The French manager, who led the side to a Champions League and LaLiga double last season, says there is work to be done on the training pitch before they face United in Macedonia next week.

1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

“The feeling isn’t good,” Zidane said.

“There have been good points, but the overall feeling… no. We can’t be satisfied.

"We have four days to prepare for our first competitive game. We have to do better than we have been.”

Asked if he could pinpoint what the problem was, Zidane explained they were “more general issues than anything specific”.

"We started off badly and we know how it is. The bad run is now four games long.

"We want to get ourselves out of this. We have to go back [to Madrid] and think about it.

"We have very little time before [the Super Cup] and we have to rest and get ready for that.”

The comments appear to contradict those he made last week following friendly defeat to rivals Barcelona, explaining that he "wasn't bothered" by pre-season results.

"This is pre-season and I'm sure that the results we've achieved weren't what we were expecting, but this doesn't alter anything," Zidane told the Real Madrid website.