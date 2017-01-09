Everything you need to know for the FA Cup fourth-round draw

Key information…

What time does it start? 7.10pm.

Where can I watch it? Both BBC 2 and BT Sport 2 will broadcast the draw.

When does the fourth round take place? The weekend of January 28/29.

Follow the live draw here…

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Rochdale

3 Manchester United

4 Hull City

5 Sunderland or Burnley

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Millwall

8 Manchester City

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Blackpool or Barnsley

11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest

12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13 Chelsea

14 Middlesbrough

15 Derby County

16 Leicester City

17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Watford

20 Arsenal

21 Fulham

22 Wolverhampton Wanderers

23 Cambridge United or Leeds United

24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25 Huddersfield Town

26 Tottenham Hotspur

27 Brentford

28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29 Norwich City or Southampton

30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon