Chelsea have failed to overturn the red card shown to John Terry during the FA Cup third-round victory over Peterborough on Sunday.

Terry was dismissed by referee Kevin Friend for a professional foul on Lee Angol as he raced towards the goal in the second half of the 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

The hearing was held on Tuesday with Terry to serve a one-game ban, meaning he will miss Saturday’s Premier League game with champions Leicester City.

The game was the former England captain’s first start since October, and his first appearance since November, and he wrote on his Instagram after the match that he would appeal the decision.

He said: “I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch Lee Angol.”

Head coach Antonio Conte agreed with Terry’s assessment and said after the win: “I think it wasn't right, this decision from the referee.

“He didn't take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was (Branislav) Ivanovic to cover John.

“You have to respect the referee's decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation.

“The situation is very clear and I think John didn't deserve this. It's a pity when this happens, because the red card is not good.”