Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is being investigated by the government’s Gambling Commission over his pie-eating stunt during the FA Cup defeat by Arsenal on Monday night.

The Football Association has also confirmed that it is investigating whether any of its betting rules have been broken by the stunt.

The 46-year-old Shaw doubles up as reserve goalkeeper for the National League club and goalkeeping coach, and helps maintain the Gander Green Lane stadium when matches aren’t taking place.

He was spotted in the club bar at half-time among the fans, before returning to the dug-out for the second half as 12-time FA Cup winners Arsenal eased to a 2-0 victory.

However, after Sutton manager Paul Doswell made all three permitted substitutions, Shaw was seen by BBC cameras eating a pie in the dug-out before the match had finished.

He spoke after the match to confirm that he had been informed about a bet surrounding himself eating a pie live on television, a market offered and publicised by Sun Bet who coincidentally became Sutton’s official shirt sponsor in a one-off deal.

As part of the investigation, Sun Bet – who claimed to have paid out a five-figure sum to gamblers who backed an 8-1 offer that Shaw would be seen live on camera eating a pie during the match – could also face action.

Gambling Commission enforcement and intelligence director Richard Watson said: “Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened.

“As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity.

The FA soon released a statement of their own to confirm that they after investigating the matter. An FA spokesman said: “We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of The FA rules relating to betting.”

Wayne Shaw tucks into his snack on the sideline during Sutton's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal (BBC Sport)

Shaw said after the match: “A few of the lads said to me earlier on what is going on with the 8-1 [bet] about eating a pie. I said I don't know, I have eaten nothing all day. So I might give it a go later on.

“As I say what is that, Sun Bet had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

“I went and got it at half time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato.”

Asked if anyone he knew backed the offer, Shaw answered: “I think there were a few people. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans. It was just a bit of banter for them. It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back.”