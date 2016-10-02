Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted the 2-1 win over Fulham was the perfect tonic after a tough week in which he feels he has been "fighting everybody".

The QPR manager watched his side win at Craven Cottage for the first time since 1980.

It came in a week where the Dutchman had been caught up in the Daily Telegraph's investigation into alleged corruption in football.

QPR won it via Idrissa Sylla's 87th-minute header in a west London derby in which near neighbours Fulham paid the price for missing two penalties - including after a stoppage-time award Hasselbaink labelled "ridiculous".

"It's been a very difficult few days, I must say," said Hasselbaink.

"My lawyers are waiting for the transcripts to help with the investigation of the club. We want a result as quickly as possible.

"But I must say that the support that I've had from the club, from family, from friends, from people around me has been immense. I have to thank them for that.

"Also the players, and the support of them. In the last couple of days we have been able to concentrate on the game and that has been a good outlet.

"I've not seen the first penalty, if it was a tangle or a pull. But then in the second half, that penalty in the last couple of minutes is just ridiculous. It's just ridiculous. The player (Nedum Onuoha) did not even touch (Jozabed), not even close.

"So at the moment, it feels like I'm fighting everybody."

Fulham saw Tom Cairney's fifth-minute penalty saved by QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies. It set the tone for the hosts, who fell behind to Conor Washington's deflected 20th-minute strike.

Fulham were wasteful and though they finally netted via Tim Ream in the 47th minute, chances continued to go begging before Sylla head home.

There was still time for Sone Aluko to miss a last-gasp spot-kick as Fulham were booed off following their seventh game without a win.

"It's very frustrating, we couldn't be clinical in the opposite box, we weren't solid in our box," said Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

"It was a strange game. At the end of the game only the result is important. I accept my responsibility as we didn't win any points.

"Generally it is a little bit confusing and strange for us. We have to stick together, stay solid in defence and in the end offer more quality, more personality, and find the end product.

"Our solution is stick together, be organised, disciplined, still more solid in defence because we didn't concentrate that solidly, and in the end play with confidence and believe we will find the goal.

"There are many new players, they need to take part of the responsibility and understand. If you (miss) two penalties you can lose the game. With the ball we played with enough confidence. But we want to sort this situation."

