QPR say they are "unable to proceed" with an internal investigation into the conduct of manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink until the Daily Telegraph fully discloses its evidence.

The newspaper's investigations team this week began publishing information obtained during a 10-month probe which it claims "separately unearthed widespread evidence of bribery and corruption in British football".

Secretly-filmed footage of Sam Allardyce appearing to make a variety of controversial comments cost him the England job after just 67 days, while QPR boss Hasselbaink is among other figures to have been filmed by undercover reporters as part of the investigation.

The Telegraph alleges the Dutchman requested a fee of £55,000 to work for a fake Far Eastern firm seeking to sell players to the club, with the former striker immediately denying any wrongdoing.

QPR pledged a "thorough internal investigation" on Wednesday evening, but on Friday morning said in a statement that they have yet to receive the required information from the newspaper in order to proceed.

A statement from the Championship club said: "QPR can confirm that we are currently unable to proceed any further with the club's internal investigation at this stage, as The Telegraph are yet to provide full and complete unconditional disclosure of all the information it has, despite a number of requests from both the club and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's legal team.

"We urge The Telegraph to provide full disclosure of all its information relating to the allegations, including video footage and a full transcript of the discussions that took place.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has denied all allegations of wrongdoing (Getty)

"The club believes this information should not be provided selectively, but unedited and unconditionally, in order for the club to view the full context and the sequence of what was said by all parties to include in its investigation.

"Once again, we appreciate the QPR fans want this issue dealt with as quickly as possible, which is why we request full co-operation from The Telegraph in providing us with the aforementioned footage and transcript.

"Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, his staff and the R's players remain 100 per cent focused and committed on the job in hand, and as a club we would encourage our supporters to show their passionate and loyal support, as they always do, when we play Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship (on Saturday) lunchtime."

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, his staff and the R's players remain 100 per cent focused and committed on the job in hand, and as a club we would encourage our supporters to show their passionate and loyal support.

In the video footage collected by the Telegraph, Hasselbaink appears to be seen asking his suitors to "come up with a nice figure" for a role, which the newspaper says he is told would involve a number of trips to meet with the firm in Singapore.

Hasselbaink says: "You said the word business. That's all, it's business, so it depends what you put down, you know... at the end of the day, it has to be worthwhile to go all that way."

Press Association Sport understands Southampton are also still waiting for full information from the Telegraph following allegations made about assistant manager Eric Black. The Saints assistant was filmed apparently saying staff at other clubs could possibly be persuaded to give information about a player to a management company for money. He has denied the allegations.