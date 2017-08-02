Wayne Shaw to discover his football fate following controversial pie-eating antics

Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw will face a Football Association independent regulatory commission this month over his controversial televised pie-eating from February.

Shaw was charged with breaching betting rules by the FA when he was seen eating a pie on the bench during Sutton’s 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal on 20 February.

A bookmaker had opened a market on Shaw eating a pie live on television, and so the substitute goalkeeper was charged with intentionally influencing a football betting market as well as improper conduct.

The FA gave Shaw until 21 July to respond to their charges, and now that he has done so, Shaw will face an independent regulatory commission to decide if he is guilty and how he will be punished.

A life ban from football is understood to be unlikely, with the FA taking a far dimmer view of spot-fixing within games themselves, as opposed to an incident like this that had no bearing on the match itself.

Shaw resigned from Sutton United in the wake of the incident at the request of the management.

He now works for AFC Totton, of the Evo-Stik Southern League Division One South and West, as their commercial manager.