Denis Suarez is at risk of being lost in the noise during the biggest summer of his career

Albert Celades is one of the most fortunate men in football. Arriving in Poland at the helm of Spain’s under-21 set up, filling the considerably large boots of now-senior boss Julen Lopetegui, it is tough to recall a stronger youth squad for a tournament such as the one he has under his command at this year’s European Championship.

La Rojita boast depth in every area, with their full starting line-up against Macedonia individually starting more than 20 games apiece in Europe’s top five divisions this season. This is no ordinary youth team, it is a behemoth. A many-headed beast that has countless different ways to play with its prey before gobbling them up and spitting them out. Given the talent that Celades has at his disposal, it is natural that his decisions do not solely impact this tournament, but the careers of many.

One name on Spain’s team sheet ahead of their inaugural Group B game raised questions. Perhaps even confusion. Starting alongside Marcos Llorente, Real Madrid-owned and fresh off the back of a wonderful breakout LaLiga season with Alaves, and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez in midfield, was something of a forgotten man.

Ahead sat their generation’s golden boy, who proved to be the evening’s hero, Marco Asensio. Three goals translated into a front cover on Madrid-based newspaper AS, where the 21-year-old stretched his arms wide while stood proudly on the edge of Gdansk’s main waterfront. He is going to be a world-class crack, the headline read.

Asensio won all the plaudits after his hat-trick on Sunday (AS)

But while one youngster makes a reputation for himself, another clings to maintaining his own. Even in success, there are casualties that fall for the cause.

Denis Suarez was Celades’ ‘surprise’ inclusion. After completing a €3.5-million-euro move to Barcelona from Villarreal in 2016, a result of a buy-out clause in his contract, he sought to provide some of the squad depth that Luis Enrique so desperately needed. But, alas, the fringe players’ collective inability to step up to the plate consistently ultimately cost Blaugrana dear. Real Madrid’s own rotation policy was a key ingredient for a double-winning season.

The 23-year-old bravely snatched Xavi’s number six shirt upon his return, but instead took his inspiration from Andres Iniesta. A midfielder who enjoys getting forward and did not have the clearest route to nailing down a first-team place in Barcelona’s plans.

That hope must be held in mind more fiercely than ever this month, as his international place and future is next to come under threat. The likes of Dani Ceballos, Carlos Soler and Mikel Merino wait in the wings, should expectations fail to be hit.

In the aftermath of a campaign that saw him make just 12 LaLiga starts, Denis Suarez is at risk of fading into the background as La Rojita’s more vibrant and bullish midfield talents come to the fore, at a time where new Barca coach Ernesto Valverde will be watching him closely.

“Personally, I’m feeling very good,” he explained calmly at Spain’s pre-match press conference in Gdynia on Monday, prefacing La Rojita’s tough group game against Portugal.

His performance against Macedonia was steady, competent and measured. Receive possession, drop a shoulder, look for a pass. Often, look for Marco Asensio. One of the cruellest lessons he may learn is to become a member of the supporting cast, and there is no shame in that. But as his position happens to be one of the most hotly contested in the Spanish under-21 set up, it may do him no good either.

Dani Ceballos, Real Betis’ brightest young talent, was injected into the same game as a substitute with half an hour left on the clock. Immediately, he tried to grab it by the scruff of the neck, spending far more time on the ball than usual, itching to impress. This was a midfielder who felt confident in his own ability, who believed that he had the quality to be another star to add to Spain’s under-21 constellation. Hungry and unafraid of treading on others to get to the top.

“Tomorrow, I hope to have a good game, but above all the victory is most important. I came to this tournament thinking about the team, individually we have a lot of quality,” Denis went on, in front of the media.

One of the cruellest lessons Suarez may learn is to become a member of the supporting cast (AFP/Getty Images)



“This is an especially important tournament for me, after a tough second half to the season at Barcelona.”

In normal circumstances, outside of the under-21 European Championship’s short time span, it is not necessary to be the star. In a golden generation such as Spain’s, however, being one may not even be enough. All opinion becomes relative to the brightest, with the rest’s own individual qualities dwarfed, or at least at risk of being underplayed, by their presence.

Black holes have known to swallow stars that get too close. Denis Suarez will be battling to ensure that he doesn’t suffer the same fate in his own absurdly competitive footballing universe.