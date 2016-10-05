Gareth Southgate will reportedly earn the full value of a year’s work as England Under-21s head coach in his role as interim manager of the senior team after succeeding Sam Allardyce.

The 46-year-old is in line to receive £500,000 for four matches – against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain – after the Football Association agreed to adapt its pay structure following their decision to mutually terminate Allardyce’s contract.

Allardyce left the FA after a newspaper sting operation which allegedly revealed he was willing to help fake businessmen from the Far East circumvent strict regulations on third party ownership, a practice which has led to players being exploited.

The FA are prepared to pay Southgate the same rate as Allardyce on a pro rata basis, according to The Times, meaning the former Middlesbrough manager will earn the equivalent of his former superior’s £3m-a-year salary for the length of time he holds the post.

One of the first decisions Southgate has faced as England manager was Wayne Rooney’s status as captain but he moved swiftly to confirm there would be no change for the time being at least.

"The decision to make him captain is quite simple," Southgate told a press conference this weelk.

"What I felt from what I have seen around St George's, what I gleaned from talking to staff over the two years, is that he is the outstanding leader in the group.

"The most important thing at this time is leadership, on and off the field, and Wayne has provided that over the last two years.

"The way he has matured into that is really impressive. I have no doubt in my mind about keeping him in that position."