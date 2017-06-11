Harry Kane has pointed to England’s experience with the Royal Marines last week in explaining how the side “stayed calm” to claim a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser despite conceding two late free-kicks in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker described that as “the most special moment” of his international career, as he complemented captaining the international side for the first time with that key late goal, and thereby showed exactly the type of leadership Gareth Southgate had asked for in the build-up.

Kane meanwhile said he would like to wear the armband in the long term, but that the manager had given no indication on a permanent decision. Hampden Park had been rocking after Leigh Griffiths scored two free-kicks after the 87th-minute to make it 2-1, but England - and Kane - kept composure with a fine equaliser.

Scotland vs England player ratings







22 show all Scotland vs England player ratings









































1/22 Craig Gordon – 4 out of 10 Will be disappointed with himself. Should have saved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s strike, which itself stemmed from him misjudging a backpass from Tierney.

2/22 Christophe Berra – 6 out of 10 A decent display and cannot be blamed for either of England's goals, though could have organised his backline better.

3/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 5 out of 10 Guilty of ball-watching for England’s late equaliser and losing track of Kane, though could have done with a shout from Robertson.

4/22 Kieran Tierney - 7 out of 10 Impressive from the youngster. One goal-line clearance, one vital block to deny Rashford a clear shot at goal, but let himself down on the Oxlade-Chamberlain goal.

5/22 Ikechi Anya - 6 out of 10 Had an opportunity to get at a nervy Walker but did not take it.

6/22 Andrew Robertson – 6 out of 10 Troubled England’s right flank, though benefitted from Rashford’s hesitancy to track back. Mix-up with Mulgrew cost his side.

7/22 James Morrison – 5 out of 10 Hampered by an early knock, failed to find his rhythm in the game. Substituted at half-time.

8/22 Scott Brown – 6 out of 10 Took only three minutes to pick up a yellow card. If only he had put as strong a foot in on Oxlade-Chamberlain in the build-up to the goal.

9/22 Stuart Armstrong – 6 out of 10 Showed neat touches around England’s box and his movement troubled red shirts at times, but should have held the ball up better before Kane's equaliser.

10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 5 out of 10 Scotland needed a performance from him, but he was quiet and ineffective, much like he was throughout the second half of the season.

11/22 Leigh Griffiths - 9 out of 10 Two incredible late free-kicks and both deserved. Suffered from poor service but did not let that deter him, pressing England’s backline throughout.

12/22 Joe Hart – 4 out of 10 Largely untroubled until the late goals, both of which he should have saved. Questions have to be asked whether he is still England’s best ‘keeper.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 Poor. Penalty call against him for the trip on Griffiths could have gone either way, but it was just one of several mistakes.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Recovered from a nervy start that included one horribly shanked clearance over his own goalmouth.

15/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 More assured than his defensive partner for the majority of the game, until that reckless challenge to concede first fatal free-kick.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 7 out of 10 Bright down the left, especially going forward.

17/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 His selection raised the odd eyebrow but, particularly in the first half, he was England’s most composed player.

18/22 Eric Dier – 5 out of 10 Paled in comparison to Livermore on a real off-day for the Tottenham midfielder. Picked up a needless yellow card, too.

19/22 Marcus Rashford – 5 out of 10 On his first competitive international start, a display that suggested he remains only an impact player for now. Did not take to his role on the right flank.

20/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 Totally failed to get going, looking tired and cumbersome at times. England's best player on his day, but that was not today.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 England’s best attacking outlet and particularly came the fore after half-time, once he began to find more space in Scotland’s half.

22/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 Missing his usual composure in front of goal but found it when it mattered. A simple finish but one he needed to make.

“We stayed calm,” Kane said. “Being away with the marines, we spoke a lot about being ready for any situation can happen and if things do take a turn for the worse, be ready for that and never drop our heads. When we went 2-1 down a couple of lads could have been on their knees or heads in hands being gutted but we stuck our chests out, walked back to the centre circle and tried to get something from it. And we managed to do that.

“It was probably the most special moment, personally. I did not want to lose my first game as captain, that is for sure – especially against Scotland. To score that goal… it has been a while since I scored a goal for England. It was a special feeling for me.”

Kane revealed that Southgate had only told the 23-year-old he would be captain before training on the Friday.

“It was quite emotional. He told me just before training. A lot of emotions, lots of proud feelings and when I got back I told my family and my missus. They were delighted. It was something I have always dreamed about as most kids do. So, to be given that opportunity by the gaffer and how the game panned out, to manage to score in the last minute was a very proud moment.

“I have said before I would love to be England captain. Obviously I don’t know what the gaffer’s feeling is on it. He has given me the armband today and I have gone out there… When you are on the pitch, not much changes. We have got leaders in the team it is just I am wearing the armband. I still play the same way. I still talk, I still shout in the same way. That is what is good about this team. People look at one player now to drag them through but we have plenty of leaders in the team to try and change the game. For me it was great to get that goal and be captain but whoever the gaffer chooses, there are plenty of leaders.”

Speaking generally on “leadership”, Kane said the experience with the marines had helped, and praised Rooney as a previous England captain who had personally helped him and privately called him.

Harry Kane finished with aplomb to rescue England's long unbeaten record (Getty)

“A big part of it is about being in difficult situations,” Kane said of the boot camp. “Standing up to it. We had a couple of marines come here from the weekend to watch. It was great to see them. We made some good mates there. In the marines, they are life and death situations and we took as much as we could from the game and stood up to be counted. We did that.

“When I first came into the England squad, Wazza [Rooney] was great with me. He talked to me. Even as I was doing well with my club he was giving me a little phone call or text to say ‘things could change for you as you play more and get bigger’. He was great with that, giving me his experiences of what he had gone through. I played under Hugo Lloris, France’s captain who I will see on Tuesday. He is totally different. He is very calm, you respect him. I have had great captains in my career so far and if I can take anything from any of them I will be happy.”