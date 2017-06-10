England will play Venezuela in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday, their first 'World Cup final' of any sort since 1966.
Paul Simpson’s side reached the Suwon final thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke and Ademola Lookman after an impressive 3-1 victory over Italy on Thursday.
When is it?
The match will be played at 11am BST on Sunday 11 June.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on British Eurosport 2.
If you cannot watch it, you can follow live coverage on The Independent’s live blog, which will appear in this article.
Player to watch
Sergio Cordova: Venezuela's top scorer and danger man, the Caracas forward has netted four goals in this tournament so far.
It’s a big game for…
Dominic Solanke: The England striker has made headlines in recent weeks, what with his switch from Chelsea to Liverpool, and he will hope to make a few more on Sunday.
His brace against Italy was well taken and leaves him with a decent opportunity of finishing as the tournament's top scorer.
Prediction
Form
Venezuela U20: WWWWW
England U20: WWWWD
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Venezuela U20 to win the trophy: 13/10
England U20 to win the trophy: 8/13
