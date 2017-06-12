Gabriel Jesus holds no ill feelings towards Nicolas Otamendi after a clash with his Manchester City team-mate left him with a fractured his eye socket.

Jesus was stretchered off during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in Melbourne on Friday after he was struck by Otamendi’s elbow in an accidental collision.

The 20-year-old striker may yet require surgery on the injury, which has ruled him out of contention to play in his national side’s friendly against Australia on Tuesday.

Manchester City players who could leave this summer







11 show all Manchester City players who could leave this summer



















1/11 Sergio Aguero The scorer of arguably the most important goal in the club’s history, its third highest-scoring player of all-time and arguably still Guardiola’s best striker, and yet he could leave this summer. That Aguero’s long-term future is in doubt is a sign of how far Guardiola is prepared to go to rebuild his ageing squad.

2/11 Yaya Toure Toure’s departure would be less controversial than Aguero’s, what with his contract up at the end of the season, but it would still mark the end of an era at the Etihad. The Ivorian may have made his way out of exile earlier this season, but several poor performances against fellow top six sides have suggested that he lacks what Guardiola is looking for from a central midfielder.

3/11 Vincent Kompany The third member of City’s established ‘spine’ who looks to be on the way out. The truth is, with an injury record like the Belgian’s, any player would struggle to justify being kept on the books. Kompany does, however, have several things in his favour. His popularity at the club, not to mention among the supporters, cannot be easily dismissed and his contract will only expire in 2019.

4/11 Joe Hart Hart’s goose was cooked last summer and chances of return to City’s first team are remote, especially after an indifferent loan spell in Torino. There will, no doubt, be plenty of interest in his services from other Premier League clubs, but offers may only come from further down the table.

5/11 Kelechi Iheanacho Having started the season with hopes of pushing Aguero for a regular starting place, Iheanacho has arguably suffered most from Gabriel Jesus’ arrival. If Aguero stays, it leaves the Nigerian youngster well down the pecking order and potentially looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

6/11 Fabian Delph Another player whose season has been disrupted by injury, Delph faces an uncertain future as the season draws to a close. West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been linked with the England international, who may ultimately find himself crowded out by City’s other midfield options.

7/11 Fernando Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

8/11 Eliaquim Mangala Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

9/11 Samir Nasri Impressive displays on loan at Sevilla, despite being pock-marked by the ‘Drip Doctors’ scandal and a sending off against Leicester, could earn Nasri a respectable move come June. The Frenchman has sold his home in Cheshire as he prepares to permanently sever his City ties.

10/11 Wilfried Bony Bony was sent out on loan to Stoke City last summer but his struggle for minutes in Staffordshire led to him openly questioning Mark Hughes’ methods. The Ivorian will have to begin the search for another new club upon his return to City in the summer.

11/11 Jason Denayer Still yet to make a senior appearance for City, Denayer has spent the season on loan at Premier League strugglers Sunderland, and done so without distinction. Another loan, or perhaps a permanent transfer, look likely as the defender remains tied to his parent club until 2020.

Speaking to Brazilian television network Globo, Jesus denied that holds a grudge against his club team-mate and revealed that Otamendi sent a message to him after the match.

“There was no bad intention,” he said. “It was a very normal move. There was no malice on (Otamendi’s) part. He’s a good guy.

“His arm came down in a normal way and unfortunately I was on my way up. We were shocked. But there were no bad intentions on his part.

“In the locker room Otamendi sent me a message. In the game it’s normal to have these incidents, and it was not wickedness.”

After arriving at City in January, Jesus missed two months of the season with a broken metatarsal, sustained during a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth in February.

When asked about the severity of this latest setback, Jesus struck a positive note, though warned that he may be required to go under the knife before returning to Manchester.

“We do not know the exact extent yet, but it is nothing to worry about,” he said. “If I have to undergo surgery, then so be it. After my holiday, I will return to Manchester at 100 per cent.”