The Football Association are thought to be interested in speaking with Ralf Rangnick following the departure of Sam Allardyce as England manager.

The 58-year-old German coach was approached in the summer after Roy Hodgson's exit and was among the several candidates considered for the job.

Ultimately, the FA decided to appoint another Englishman but following the termination of Allardyce’s contract, Rangnick's name is in the hat again.

Who is Ralf Rangnick?

Rangnick is currently sporting director at RB Leipzig, the controversial club making waves following their promotion to the Bundesliga.

What’s his playing background?

Rangnick had a modest playing career, turning out for Stuttgart’s amateur side before a stint with Southwick, who he played for while studying at the University of Sussex. His degree was in English and PE, by the way.

Unspectacular spells with Heilbronn, Ulm 1846, Viktoria Backnang and Lippoldsweiler followed, before he hung up his boots in 1988.

Who else has he managed?

Sam Allardyce leaves job as England manager following 'bungs' sting

The 56-year-old coach has taken charge of, among others, Stuttgart and Hannover 96, but he enjoyed his greatest success with Hoffenheim.

Rangnick won back-to-back promotions with the Baden-Württemberg club, taking them from the third tier to the Bundesliga, before establishing them as a top-flight side.

A move Schalke followed in March 2011 and within two months, he had led the club to the Champions League semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Manchester United.

England manager contenders







6 show all England manager contenders









1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

He resigned four months later citing exhaustion. In June of the following year, he became sporting director at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

In May 2015, Rangnick took managerial charge of RB Leipzig and won promotion to the Bundesliga. He has since moved back upstairs and been replaced by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

His name rings a bell…

If you don’t remember him from those 2011 semi-finals against Manchester United, you may recall that he has been tentatively linked with jobs in English football previously.

Rangnick’s name was touted following Roy Hodgson’s dismissal from Liverpool in 2011. He also came close to replacing Hodgson at West Bromwich Albion the following year.

Dan Ashworth, the FA’s technical director, was at the Hawthorns then – which explains Rangnick's current link to the vacant position with England.

What are his tactics like?

Rangnick, right, celebrates promotion from 2. Bundesliga with Leipzig (Getty)

As a sporting director of central Europe’s two Red Bull clubs, Rangnick has attempted to implement a single, coherent style across both teams.

In an interview with Die Welt in 2013, Rangnick set out his preferred paying style: “Aggressive forward defending and pressing.

“Playing in private possession and directly to the front, lateral and back passes are rather not so much in demand.

“We want to draw a common thread between the two clubs. The aim is to develop teams no soloists.”

So, something akin to high-intensity, pressing game we see from a number of Bundesliga-bred coaches.

Last season's Leipzig followed this philosophy and tended to play a 4-2-3-1 system, with the '3' in attacking midfield being particularly fluid.

He has previously been called ‘a German Wenger’, such is his predilection for ‘progressive’, attacking football.

All in all, considering it was still Allardyce in the hot seat just three days ago, the Rangnick regime would represent a major change of pace.